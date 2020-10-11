Boy shot in leg after confrontation over bike

A 16-year-old boy suffered a gunshot wound to the leg after he was reportedly confronted by three males in the 4100 block of 50th Street Saturday.

The boy was transported via Flight For Life helicopter to Children’s Hospital in Milwaukee following the 12:45 p.m. shooting, according to Lt. Tim Schaal of the Kenosha Police Department. The boy’s condition was not immediately known, however, the injury was not life-threatening, Schaal said.

He said the boy was riding the bike when the three suspects approached him. Schaal said the confrontation was allegedly over who owned the bike and whether it had been stolen.

One of the suspects then pulled out a gun and shot the boy in the leg, he said. The suspects fled the scene, but the bike was recovered.

No arrests have been made.

“It’s an active investigation and it’s progressing,” he said.

