Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha launches holiday gift drive

The Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha is seeking gifts for its annual member holiday celebration.

The gift drive will run from Nov. 1 to Dec. 9.

New, age-appropriate wrapped gifts of $30 or less are needed for 360 members, with ages ranging 6-18 years old. The gifts provided will make the holiday season brighter for many club members as this may be the only gift they receive.

Member gift requests are listed on gift tags which will be sent electronically to an individual or business that would like to participate. All gift requests are sent the week before Thanksgiving. The club asks that gifts are wrapped, and the tag is securely attached to the gift.

The gifts can either be dropped off at the Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha, located at 1330 52nd St., or a Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha staff member can be pick up gifts at a business if pick up is requested by the second Friday in December.

The Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha will distribute the gifts to club members at their holiday party.

Those wishing to adopt a club member, for the holiday driv can contact BGCK Director of Youth Services Missy Leavy,at mleavy@bgckenosha.org or call 262-653-7326.

The Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha is a youth guidance organization dedicated to promoting health, social, educational, vocational, cultural, character and leadership development.

Visit www.BGCKenosha.org for more information or to donate.