Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha welcomes new staff members

The Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha has hired two new staff members to its sports department, bringing in a new sports director and assistant sports director.

Curt Evans, with more than seven years experience working with youth and youth sports, will be the new sports director. He will oversee all operations, budget, staff, and quality of the Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha Sports programs.

Evans formerly worked as the athletic director for Special Olympics of Wisconsin. Prior to that, he worked for the Boys & Girls Club of Milwaukee as the sports, fitness, and recreation coordinator. He has a master's degree in sports management from Cardinal Stritch University.

“I am thrilled to join the Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha as the Sports Director,” Evans said. “I look forward to working with Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha Sports Department, we have three very gifted and motivated staff members. Together, we plan to build upon the current sports programs and expand opportunities while providing a safe and positive environment for competition for the County of Kenosha.”

Working alongside Evans will be another experienced youth sports professional, Rhiannon McHugh. She is formerly an adjunct professor of sports management at Cardinal Stritch University. McHugh will serve as the assistant sports director for the BGCK.

McHugh has a master’s degree in sports and fitness administration/management from Cardinal Stritch University and has spent time as a membership team lead at the YMCA of Metropolitan Milwaukee and as well as working at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside. McHugh also interned for the Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha and previously worked at the club.

“I am very excited to return to the Sports Department at the Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha as the Assistant Director of Sports," McHugh said. "I am looking forward to working with the amazing community of Kenosha to provide opportunities and positive experiences for all."

