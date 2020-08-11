Boys & Girls Club to receive $10,000 Amazon grant to fund STEM activities

A multi-national technology company has awarded $10,000 to the Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha to support, sustain and improve the club’s current science, technology, engineering and math offerings in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Amazon and club officials announced the new funding Monday.
According to a news release, Amazon has supported the club’s STEM programs since coming to Kenosha five years ago. Their partnership has promoted interest and awareness of the importance this interdisciplinary curriculum and its related opportunities among club members who would otherwise not have access to such programs.
The Boys & Girls Club received funding last week, according to Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha CEO, Jake McGhee.
“We’re going to use it for existing STEM programs like creating blogs online, robotics, and an online Math program called `Stride.’ New to this year we are going to do DIY STEM programming from BGC of America which includes four new modules: Energy and Electricity, Engineering Design, Food Chemistry, Science of Sports: Football,” he said.
Last year, the company continued to support the club’s efforts to inspire youth to pursue STEM education. Along with its support of Boys & Girls Club programs, youth toured Amazon’s fulfillment facility and learned about potential STEM-related job opportunities there, according to the release.
“The Club takes pride in providing unique educational opportunities to its youth and is fortunate to have the support of great partners like Amazon. Our goal is to meet the youth at their level of experience and provide a wide variety of science, technology, engineering, art, math, and literacy activities,” said McGhee. “The continued generous financial support will not only help young people become more effective and engaged learners who are on track to graduate with a plan for the future, but we will also offer STEM experiences so that young people have an opportunity to fall in love with learning and see themselves as the scientists, innovators, engineers and great thinkers of the future.”
“Amazon is proud to continue supporting the great work the Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha is doing to inspire the next generation of STEM professionals,” said Sage Greising, general manager of Amazon’s Kenosha fulfillment center. “Supporting STEM education is a core focus of Amazon’s community efforts, and we’re glad to be supporting this program in the community where our Kenosha employees live and work.”
Both officials said Amazon and the club are committed to providing and enhancing quality STEM programs with the goal of inspiring youth to explore STEM-related careers post-high school graduation.
The club’s program recognizes that girls and youth of color are underrepresented in STEM fields. Programming will be culturally responsive and inclusive, adapt to meet youth where they are and offer opportunities for career exploration, according to the release.
