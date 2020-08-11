Boys & Girls Club to receive $10,000 Amazon grant to fund STEM activities

“The Club takes pride in providing unique educational opportunities to its youth and is fortunate to have the support of great partners like Amazon. Our goal is to meet the youth at their level of experience and provide a wide variety of science, technology, engineering, art, math, and literacy activities,” said McGhee. “The continued generous financial support will not only help young people become more effective and engaged learners who are on track to graduate with a plan for the future, but we will also offer STEM experiences so that young people have an opportunity to fall in love with learning and see themselves as the scientists, innovators, engineers and great thinkers of the future.”