Boys soccer roundup: Indian Trail defeats Oak Creek

The Indian Trail boys soccer team broke a 1-1 tied with two second-half goals en route to a 3-1 Southeast Conference victory over Oak Creek on Thursday at Jaskwhich Stadium.

With the Hawks down 1-0, Eric Dominguez scored unassisted off a free-kick chance in the 35th minute to tie the match at 1-1. Efrain Ramirez converted an assist from Alex Gutierrez in the 73rd minute to give Indian Trail the lead, then Joey Kositzke added an unassisted goal in the 75th.

"The first half, we just didn't value the ball at times," said Indian Trail coach Jeff Laurent, who cited the play of Chad Helmke, Logan Schultz and Ryan Lemay on the back end. "At times we were anxious and too predictable, as we seemed to be going forward at all costs. Then in the second half we took major strides throughout the half, as we incrementally became more about keeping the ball and playing for each other."

Bradford 3, Franklin 3

The Red Devils and Sabers battled to an SEC draw on Thursday at Bradford Stadium.

There were five total goals in the first half, which Bradford ended with a 3-2 lead.