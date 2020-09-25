Boys soccer roundup: Indian Trail defeats Oak Creek

The Indian Trail boys soccer team broke a 1-1 tied with two second-half goals en route to a 3-1 Southeast Conference victory over Oak Creek on Thursday at Jaskwhich Stadium.
With the Hawks down 1-0, Eric Dominguez scored unassisted off a free-kick chance in the 35th minute to tie the match at 1-1. Efrain Ramirez converted an assist from Alex Gutierrez in the 73rd minute to give Indian Trail the lead, then Joey Kositzke added an unassisted goal in the 75th.
"The first half, we just didn't value the ball at times," said Indian Trail coach Jeff Laurent, who cited the play of Chad Helmke, Logan Schultz and Ryan Lemay on the back end. "At times we were anxious and too predictable, as we seemed to be going forward at all costs. Then in the second half we took major strides throughout the half, as we incrementally became more about keeping the ball and playing for each other."
Bradford 3, Franklin 3
The Red Devils and Sabers battled to an SEC draw on Thursday at Bradford Stadium.
There were five total goals in the first half, which Bradford ended with a 3-2 lead.
Michael DeLuca scored twice, in the eighth minute off a Nakeo Romanovic assist and unassisted in the 24th, then Jelani Lawson put one in off a Nick Serrano helper in the 37th to give the Red Devils a 3-1 lead.
But Franklin pulled within one in the 39th minute then tied the match in the 80th.
Bradford coach Scott Wolf commended the play of DeLuca at forward and Lawson and David Carlino in the midfield for creating offensive opportunities, as well as the defense of Martin Torres.
"The team made some positive strides and will continue to improve as the season progresses," Wolf said.
St. Joseph 4, Greendale Martin Luther 2
Despite missing three regular starters, the visiting Lancers notched their first win of the season in a Metro Classic Conference match on Wednesday.
Andrew Alia led St. Joseph with two goals and two assists, setting up two goals in the first seven minutes, one by Adrian Vasquez and the other by Matt Schulte on a corner kick.
Martin Luther twice pulled within a goal, but Alia extended the Lancers' lead both times, one on a Joseph Bilotti assist in the 35th minute and another unassisted in the 66th.
St. Joseph coach Gino Alia commended the play of freshmen Alec Schires, Keegan Bradley, James Zematis and Bilotti for playing quality minutes, as well as goalkeeper Robert Jenewein.
"This was a typical physical, back-and-forth Metro Classic soccer match," he said. "We were able to create and finish our opportunities and keep our composure every time Martin Luther battled back."
Christian Life 1, Heritage Christian 1
The host Eagles controlled most of the Midwest Classic Conference match on Wednesday at Anderson Park, but Heritage Christian scored in the first two minutes and CLS could only manage to equalize things, despite having a 32-10 advantage in shots.
The Eagles' goal came courtesy of Micheal Oware on what CLS coach Alan Krass called a "full extended bicycle kick from the top of the box."
"It was really a once-in-a-million type of shot, special to see," Krass said.
David Sisson made nine saves in net for the Eagles, and Krass also cited the play of Aiden Andersen and Florin Saitis.
