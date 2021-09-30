Anthem Foundation awards $10,000 to Boys & Girls Club youth wellness program

The foundation of a national health care provider has awarded the Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha a $10,000 grant to operate programs supporting healthy lifestyles and kids’ overall well-being as they continue to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Foundation, along with the Boys & Girls Club have established their commitment to helping youth become healthy, stay active, learn new ways to handle stress, maintain a healthy body and form positive relationships, officials from both organizations said Wednesday.

The Triple Play program at the club centers on the idea that the healthier people are, the better off they are not only in battling COVID-19, but in facing other potential illnesses, as well.

The social and emotional aspect of Triple Play has been a big focus over the past several months given the emotional trauma that 2020 has caused, with limited time spent with peers, virtual schooling and more, club officials said.