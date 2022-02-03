Pleasant Prairie village-wide warm clothing drive collects close to 500 items benefiting Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Five sites in the village collected close to 500 pieces of warm clothing for an annual drive that, this year, will benefit a Kenosha organization, which aims to empower youth to do well academically and in life.

The Pleasant Prairie Convention & Visitors Bureau, also known as Visit Pleasant Prairie, along with Travel Wisconsin coordinated the second annual Big Bundle Up program collecting a total of 481 items, including jackets, hats, gloves, sweaters and snow pants, among them, since the drive began in mid-November. According to visitors bureau officials, that's nearly 100 more items than last year.

The clothing drive is designed to keep donations local, with the collection partner selecting where donations are allocated. This year, Visit Pleasant Prairie chose the Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha. Last year’s recipient was the ELCA Outreach Center. El Camino Kitchen, Pleasant Prairie History Museum, Pleasant Prairie RecPlex, Pleasant Prairie Village Hall, and Pleasant Prairie Fire Station No. 1 served as donation sites.

“We are excited to have had the opportunity to partner with Travel Wisconsin on the Big Bundle Up warm clothing drive, and we appreciate those individuals that took their time to make a difference," said Michelle Wiliamson, Visit Pleasant Prairie executive director. "While the saying is ‘cold hands, warm heart,’ this year you helped to keep other’s hands warm with your warm hearts – thank you. Visit Pleasant Prairie looks forward to participating in the Big Bundle Up program again in the fall of 2022.”

