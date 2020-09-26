Bradford falls just short in upset bid of Franklin

Something that surely looked different to both sides was the score at the end of three quarters: Bradford 14, Franklin 10. More than that, the revved-up Red Devils were on the march again, advancing to the Sabers' 19 on a roughing-the-passer penalty on third-and-10 from the Franklin 34.

But just as quickly, the tide of the game turned when an Olson pass was knocked down by the wind and the result was a slightly underthrown aerial and an interception by Logan Matthews.

On the very next play, Burkett found lightning-fast freshman Jacques Brown across the middle for an 80-yard scoring play, and within the next 1:41 the Sabers had jumped out to a 24-14 lead, leaving the home coach feeling wistful at the reversal of fortunes.

“We probably should have stuck with the run there,” Bowe said. “We had just got a big run out of (senior Brock) Lampe (11 yards on a fourth-and-3). If we pound it at 'em there, I think they're wearin' out and we look good.”

One thing's for sure: Though Bradford suffered a familiar defeat to Franklin — which has now won 32 straight against Kenosha County teams dating back to the Red Devils' win in their 2011 state championship season — there was nothing predictable about the manner in which the game was decided. That should be reassuring to everyone watching at home.