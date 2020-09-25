Bradford Football Preview: Red Devils ready to roll

It’s been almost exactly a calendar year since the Bradford football team played a game.
Eleven months, to be exact.
It was on Oct. 25, 2019, that the Red Devils had last season come to an end with a WIAA Division-1 first-round playoff loss at Franklin.
For as much as things have changed since then, here are the Red Devils once again preparing to face the perennial state power Sabers, as Bradford hosts Franklin in a Southeast Conference and season opener Friday night, exactly 11 months since the teams met in the postseason.
“It’s fun,” third-year Bradford head coach Troy Bowe said of preparing to face Franklin again. “I think our kids are looking forward to it.”
They’re also another year wiser and more mature, which will help immensely against the likes of Franklin.
Last season, Bowe — who’s led the Red Devils to the playoffs in each of his first two years — had to guide his team through some growing pains. Bradford, which finished 3-7 overall and 3-4 in the SEC, played well at times but struggled to put together complete games, not surprising from a roster that started 10 sophomores.
This season, those sophomores are a year older, so the Red Devils will be playing the amount of upperclassmen typically ideal for a large high school program.
“Our kids have played a lot on Friday night,” Bowe said. “We don’t have many kids that are playing that haven’t played on Friday night.”
“I think when you’re in 10th grade, you’re not real mature, physically and mentally. One thing it’s afforded us to do, especially defensively, is we can adjust on the fly now. We can put so much more in and do different things, because all our kids have played, and they know the system. They’re physically more mature.
“That’s the big thing. When you’re a 10th-grader, you’re 15 years old, and you might be playing against an 18-year-old. That’s a big difference.”
One of those players who started as a sophomore is junior quarterback Nate Olson, who ranked third in the county with 1,266 passing yards last season. He also rushed for 263 yards and seven touchdowns.
Now, Olson is more in tune with what the coaching staff wants him to do and can draw on last year’s experiences for guidance.
“He’s maturing, so he’s bigger and stronger than he was last year, too,” Bowe said.
Bradford lost its top receiver from last season, Damarion Williams, who moved to Iowa. Speedster Tavy Crump, now a senior, was second on the team with 27 catches for 240 yards, but Bowe said this season Crump will be playing full-time at cornerback.
Still, he will be involved in the offense.
“That’s something he wanted to do (play corner full-time), and that’s something that helps us, especially against teams like Franklin that spread you out a little bit and are multiple,” Bowe said. “We’ll try to get him some touches when he’s in there and hope he’s playing well at corner.”
Expected to make plays at receiver is Quinton Henry, one of the sophomores who actually didn’t see much playing time at the varsity level last season. Bowe called Henry “probably our best receiver.” Junior Christian Crump, Tavy’s brother, will also play receiver.
In the backfield, Bradford will use a combination of runners to provide an inside-outside punch.
Junior Nathaniel Barker IV, a 6-foot-2, 215-pound presence, returns after getting some carries last season, and star linebacker and senior Brock Lampe will also get carries. They’ll be juxtaposed by the shiftier Tavy Crump and sophomore Keany Parks.
The Red Devils do remain somewhat young on the offensive line.
Returning from last season as starters are juniors Aiden Funk (6-0, 220) and Thomas Ivandic (6-2, 230). Juniors Paris Roby (6-3, 290) and Lewis Pruitt (6-2, 235) also got some starts last season.
“We don’t have any seniors on the O-line, but they all played last year,” Bowe said. “They all played some last year and should be better than they were last year, for sure.”
Defensively, the Red Devils pitched a pair of shutouts last season and return 10 letterwinners on that side of the ball, which would’ve been 11 if not for an injury.
That defense revolves around the 6-2, 225-pound Lampe, a three-year starter and tackling machine at inside linebacker who’s one of the best defensive players in the state. Lampe, named first-team All-SEC last season, was ranked as the No. 2 senior linebacker in the state by WisSports.net and has received several NCAA Division II offers and made some Division I visits.
“He is the best defensive player in our conference, and to me it’s not close,” Bowe said. “He’s that dominant. He’s going to get some opportunity this year on offense, too. He runs as well as most of our kids, and he’s 225 pounds. He’s the kind of kid that we can play him anywhere and he’d be our best
“He’s as dominant a high school football player as I’ve been around. When I talk to college coaches, I’m like, ‘Just put on the film. Watch. Pay attention.’”
Junior Ethan Pergande, an honorable mention All-SEC pick last season, returns to play next to Lampe inside. The secondary will be anchored by Tavy Crump and senior Jon Maack, named honorable mention All-SEC in 2019, at the corners. Senior Tay Campbell, a three-year starter, will play safety but has the ability to move around.
Up front, junior Jordan Rudden started every game last year and is back along the defensive line, as is senior Dan Rossman, who came on with five sacks over the last four games of 2019.
This year’s SEC schedule will be a new experience for everyone.
With the three Racine schools — Case, Park and Horlick — not playing this fall due to COVID-19 concerns, the conference is comprised of just five teams, Bradford, Tremper, Indian Trail, Oak Creek and Franklin.
Each team will have four regular-season games, one against each SEC foe, plus a bye week. There will then be a two-week SEC playoff to determine a conference champion in Weeks 6 and 7 of the season. According to Bowe, qualifying teams will then compete in some type of WIAA playoffs in Weeks 8 and 9, but non-qualifying teams as of now could play two more conference games those weeks instead.
Bradford plays four straight weeks before its bye, followed by the SEC playoffs and whatever comes after that. Bowe admitted things will “get weird” starting with the bye in Week 5, but at least the Red Devils have something of a normal first month of the schedule.
“We haven’t even talked about it,” Bowe said of the odd schedule. “It’s always, ‘Play the next game, play one game at a time.’ I think initially it’s like, ‘Hey, we’re just happy to play. We’re happy they’re going to have a season.’”
