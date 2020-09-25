Bradford Football Preview: Red Devils ready to roll

Up front, junior Jordan Rudden started every game last year and is back along the defensive line, as is senior Dan Rossman, who came on with five sacks over the last four games of 2019.

This year’s SEC schedule will be a new experience for everyone.

With the three Racine schools — Case, Park and Horlick — not playing this fall due to COVID-19 concerns, the conference is comprised of just five teams, Bradford, Tremper, Indian Trail, Oak Creek and Franklin.

Each team will have four regular-season games, one against each SEC foe, plus a bye week. There will then be a two-week SEC playoff to determine a conference champion in Weeks 6 and 7 of the season. According to Bowe, qualifying teams will then compete in some type of WIAA playoffs in Weeks 8 and 9, but non-qualifying teams as of now could play two more conference games those weeks instead.

Bradford plays four straight weeks before its bye, followed by the SEC playoffs and whatever comes after that. Bowe admitted things will “get weird” starting with the bye in Week 5, but at least the Red Devils have something of a normal first month of the schedule.