Bradford to play Franklin in football Friday
High School Football

INDIAN TRAIL AT BRADFORD

Bradford's Keany Parks hauls in a pass during the Red Devils' 21-0 Southeast Conference shutout of Indian Trail on Friday night at Bradford Stadium. Bradford will play at Franklin on Friday after the SEC schedule had to be shaken up due to an Oak Creek player testing positive for COVID-19.

 KENOSHA NEW PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC

The Bradford football team will get another crack at Franklin this season.

It'll just be a lot sooner than expected.

On Tuesday, Southeast Conference commissioner Dan Owens announced a reorganization of the conference's remaining football schedule because it was confirmed Tuesday morning that an Oak Creek player tested positive for COVID-19.

Therefore, Oak Creek has to quarantine for two weeks and cannot play its scheduled game at Franklin on Friday, which is Week 5. Additionally, Owens said the original plan to hold a two-week SEC playoff in Weeks 6 and 7 has also been scrapped since the Knights can't play in Week 6, either.

So instead of Oak Creek playing at Franklin on Friday night, it will Bradford playing at Franklin in a matchup of teams ranked in the top 10 in the Division-1 state coaches poll. The Sabers were No. 2 and the Red Devils No. 9 in the Week 3 poll. This week's rankings had not been released as of 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, but both teams won in Week 3, so they'll likely remain in the same positions or move up.

The teams met in Week 1 at Bradford Stadium, and the Sabers escaped with an exciting 24-21 victory.

Bradford enters this second matchup with 3-1 record, while Franklin is 3-0 and coming off a bye week.

The Red Devils were supposed to have their bye this week, but Owens praised Bradford coach Troy Bowe for giving that up and agreeing to play Franklin on short notice.

"I'm just so happy that Troy was flexible enough and agreed to play on Friday," said Owens, who praised the coaching staffs of every team at all levels for their flexibility this season. "I know he wanted a bye, but he was really flexible and I'm glad he decided to play this week."

Meanwhile, Indian Trail will host Tremper at Jaskwhich Stadium on Friday, as previously scheduled.

In Week 6, instead of a conference playoff, Tremper will play at Bradford in a rematch of the annual county rivalry game that was played in Week 2 at Ameche Field, while Indian Trail will host Franklin in a Week 2 rematch.

In Week 7, Oak Creek will play its game at Franklin, Bradford will host Indian Trail in a Week 4 rematch and Tremper will have a second bye.

