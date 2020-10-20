Bradford to play Franklin in football Friday

The Bradford football team will get another crack at Franklin this season.

It'll just be a lot sooner than expected.

On Tuesday, Southeast Conference commissioner Dan Owens announced a reorganization of the conference's remaining football schedule because it was confirmed Tuesday morning that an Oak Creek player tested positive for COVID-19.

Therefore, Oak Creek has to quarantine for two weeks and cannot play its scheduled game at Franklin on Friday, which is Week 5. Additionally, Owens said the original plan to hold a two-week SEC playoff in Weeks 6 and 7 has also been scrapped since the Knights can't play in Week 6, either.

So instead of Oak Creek playing at Franklin on Friday night, it will Bradford playing at Franklin in a matchup of teams ranked in the top 10 in the Division-1 state coaches poll. The Sabers were No. 2 and the Red Devils No. 9 in the Week 3 poll. This week's rankings had not been released as of 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, but both teams won in Week 3, so they'll likely remain in the same positions or move up.

The teams met in Week 1 at Bradford Stadium, and the Sabers escaped with an exciting 24-21 victory.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Bradford enters this second matchup with 3-1 record, while Franklin is 3-0 and coming off a bye week.