BREAKING: Area leaders, politicians speak out of Roe v. Wade

The U.S. Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade Friday morning, enacting an 1849 Wisconsin law banning abortion in most circumstances.

The Wisconsin abortion ban makes it a felony for doctors to perform an abortion unless the mother’s life is in danger, with no exceptions for rape or incest. According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS), 6,430 people in the state had an abortion in 2020.

The controversial announcement received mixed reactions from local and state leaders and organizations, with some celebrating it as a landmark decision defending the right to life and others criticizing it as a step backward for women’s rights. In Wisconsin, some health experts warned of unfortunate consequences from the state’s 1849 abortion ban law.

State Sen. Van Wanggaard, R-Racine, compared the original Roe v. Wade decision to the case of Plessy v. Ferguson, which upheld the constitutionality of racial segregation, and praised the new ruling.

“Like millions of Americans, I believe Roe v. Wade was wrongly decided 50 years ago,” Wanggaard said. “It took the Court some time to recognize and correct their error, but in both cases the Supreme Court eventually came to the correct result. As a result, the issue of abortion has returned to the states, were it belongs. I, for one, am proud that Wisconsin has recognized the sanctity of life since its founding.”

State Sen. Bob Wirch, D-Somers, called the current Supreme Court “radically right-wing” for choosing to “throw out fifty years of precedent and settled law.”

“This is a sad day and I don’t believe that government should get in between women and their doctors when it comes to decisions,” Wirch said. “This is an arbitrary decision by the Supreme Court that the voters will remember in November.”

State Rep. Tod Ohnstad, D-Kenosha, criticized the Republican-controlled state legislature for gaveling in and out during a special session called by Gov. Tony Evers to repeal the 1849 abortion ban. He said he would continue to fight for women’s rights.

“The decision to overturn Roe v. Wade turns the clock in Wisconsin back over 150 years, with all abortions criminalized in our state — with no exceptions to rape or incest,” Ohnstad said. “All these cases are now at risk with this decision. This decision is more than just an attack on Roe, it is the beginning of the attack on all kinds of our rights.”

Thomas suggests other rights be reconsidered

In addition to the majority opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito, Justice Clarence Thomas wrote that court rulings establishing gay rights and contraception rights should also be reconsidered, writing that they were “demonstrably erroneous decisions.”

Rep. Tip McGuire, D-Kenosha, said the Supreme Court decision stuck against the promise of this nation’s founding that its citizens would have freedom from government. McGuire also criticized the state legislature for not repealing the Wisconsin abortion ban.

“Today is a dark day for our nation, and in particular, for our state, which is suddenly thrust into the laws of 1849 against the will of our people,” McGuire said. “This flies in the face of the well-established freedoms of Wisconsinites, and against our state’s motto: Forward. We can and must protect the fundamental right of women to make intimate decisions and choose their own futures as the Constitution intended.”

U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Janesville, whose district includes all of Racine and Kenosha counties said the decision was a great victory for life.

“I’m proudly pro-life. Today’s decision will bring this important issue back to the states,” Steil said.

Tanya McClean, executive director of Leaders of Kenosha, was highly critical of the decision and warned it would disproportionately affect Black and brown people.

“It saddens me to see protections rolled back so far. We’re going back to the 1850s,” McClean said. “All the blood, sweat and tears people have put in to make sure women have protections has been wasted.”

Despite the setback, McClean said she and many others will continue to advocate for reproductive rights.

“We’re going to continue to fight for what’s right, and make sure women receive the services they need," McClean said. “This fight is not over, this is our lives.”

Many consequences

Health experts warned about the various consequences the decision would have in Wisconsin, where an 1849 abortion ban that they described as vague went into effect, ending all abortion clinic services as of Friday.

UW-Madison School of Medicine and Public Health Professor Jenny Higgins, speaking in her capacity as a social scientist, said that performing an abortion was a felony under the 1849 law.

“It’s unclear to what degree this law is enforceable,” Higgins said.

Whether the person receiving an abortion, or someone who performs a self-managed abortion such as with pills, is also liable to be charged is uncertain, and Higgins predicted the issue will be fought in courts for years.

The Wisconsin law does not prohibit residents from travelling to other states to receive an abortion, but Higgins warned that Illinois services wouldn’t be an adequate substitute, with Illinois clinics already seeing long wait times before the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

And for people of color and non-white communities, which Higgins said typically have higher abortion rates than white communities and historically less access to reproductive care, the ban will be especially damaging.

“Denial of desired abortion care has negative health impacts,” Higgins said.

According to one study, Higgins said, carrying an unwanted pregnancy to birth was 18 times as risky for the parent compared to a first trimester abortion.

UW-Madison Assistant Professor Laura Jacques, an OB-GYN, warned that the Wisconsin law would impact all pregnant people, not just those seeking abortions. The ban allows abortions only in cases where the pregnancy puts the mother’s life at risk.

“There are many conditions which pose a threat to a patient's life,” Jacques said. “The question is now, if the threat is imminent enough to stop potential prosecution.”

Doctors and nurses who care for pregnant people, Jacques said, will now have to make decisions with the underlying worry of prosecution or even imprisonment.

“Every decision we make for the first 22 weeks of pregnancy, we will have to make with this law in mind,” Jacques said. “When is it okay to intervene to help that patient? When they’re at death’s door? Or earlier?”

Michael Phegely, an attorney and a associate professor at Carthage College, said that some of the blame should lie in the federal government and Democrats over the past decades who failed to codify the rights of Roe into federal law despite clear efforts to undermine and ultimately overturn the decision.

"Nobody did anything," Phegely said. "This falls on both parties."

To Phegely, the new decision was technically legally correct, but the suddenness of the reversal has left some states, where abortion laws have been left largely unchanged for decades or even centuries, in a legal limbo overnight.

