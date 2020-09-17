 Skip to main content
Houses hit by gunfire twice in the same neighborhood this week
Briefs

Houses hit by gunfire twice in the same neighborhood this week

Houses near the Washington Park Municipal Golf Course were struck by gunfire twice this week.

At about 1:05 a.m. Thursday, shots were fired on 29th Avenue near 41st Street, striking a house. No one has reported being injured in the incident, according to Kenosha Police.

On Tuesday at about 10:30 p.m., a home on the 4100 block of 28th Ave. was struck by gunfire. Multiple shell casings were found in the area. Lt. Joe Nosalik said no one was injured in the incident.

Kenosha Police are continuing to investigate.

