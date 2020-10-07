Brighton man charged with making a terrorist threat

A Brighton man was charged Wednesday with making a terrorist threat after he allegedly threatened to kill his wife and all her coworkers, forcing the company to go on lockdown for six hours.

Robert Cotter, 40, of Brighton was charged with battery-domestic abuse, disorderly conduct-domestic abuse, and two felonies — possession of a firearm by a felon and making a terrorist threat.

According to the criminal complaint, Cotter is alleged to have made a series of violent threats, some while armed with a gun, beginning on Oct. 3 through Tuesday.

On Tuesday, Cotter is alleged to have called his wife at her employer in Illinois.

“He said he was going to drive to her office, shoot her assistant, shoot everyone in the building and shoot her. He then said he was going to kill himself after he was done,” the criminal complaint stated.

He is also alleged to have threatened to kill law enforcement officers.

The woman informed her supervisors and human resources about the threats, putting his call on speaker phone. Other employees listened as he “continued to threaten to come to her workplace and shoot everyone,” the complaint states.