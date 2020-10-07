 Skip to main content
Brighton man charged with making a terrorist threat
Robert Cotter

A Brighton man was charged Wednesday with making a terrorist threat after he allegedly threatened to kill his wife and all her coworkers, forcing the company to go on lockdown for six hours.

Robert Cotter, 40, of Brighton was charged with battery-domestic abuse, disorderly conduct-domestic abuse, and two felonies — possession of a firearm by a felon and making a terrorist threat.

According to the criminal complaint, Cotter is alleged to have made a series of violent threats, some while armed with a gun, beginning on Oct. 3 through Tuesday.

On Tuesday, Cotter is alleged to have called his wife at her employer in Illinois.

“He said he was going to drive to her office, shoot her assistant, shoot everyone in the building and shoot her. He then said he was going to kill himself after he was done,” the criminal complaint stated.

He is also alleged to have threatened to kill law enforcement officers.

The woman informed her supervisors and human resources about the threats, putting his call on speaker phone. Other employees listened as he “continued to threaten to come to her workplace and shoot everyone,” the complaint states.

It states that he also threatened to kill the woman’s pets and burn the house down.

Kenosha County Sheriff’s Deputies spoke to the general manager of the company where the woman worked in Spring Grove, Ill.

The supervisor said the company called police in Spring Grove, saying that the company was on lockdown from noon to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday

Cotter was arrested Tuesday at a campground near his home in Brighton. According to the complaint, as deputies approached, Cotter “jumped out of the car and positioned his body in a fighting stance. The defendant stated he had done nothing wrong and would not be going to jail.”

When deputies went in the Cotter residence, they found a handgun loaded with hollow point bullets on the kitchen island.

In court Wednesday, a prosecutor said Cotter has a criminal history, including past domestic violence convictions.

Cotter’s bond was set at $20,000. He is next expected to appear in court Oct. 14.

