Brighton residents seek to maintain ag town character

“The board is very committed to keeping Brighton the rural community that it is today,” Crane said, adding they “value what people say.”

The fact many of the residents in attendance did not vote on the motions also suggested they may not know enough about what a cluster development is. Crane said there were also some inaccuracies voiced during the meeting.

“Neither the board nor the Plan Commission has okayed a cluster development,” Crane said. “We have had no one present plans for a cluster development yet.”

She said someone did recently purchase a farm in the town and said they may consider bringing a cluster development proposal forward sometime in the future.

“I used that as a call to action to provide education about what a cluster development is,” Crane said. “I feel strongly that the role of the Town Board is to continually learn as much as we can.”

To that end, about three months ago Crane invited planners from Kenosha County and the Southeastern Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission to give a presentation about what cluster development is. Another such meeting is planned for 6 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 7.