Brighton residents seek to maintain ag town character

Residents in Brighton, where the number of milking cows outnumbers people, expressed concerns about future development at the recent annual town meeting.
About 60 residents attended the meeting, held in the parking lot at the Town Hall to promote social distancing.
“We wanted as many people as possible to attend,” town chairwoman Sue Crane, said, adding they sent postcards to every resident to remind them about the meeting.
Unique to town governance, residents at the annual meeting can make motions from the floor and vote on various issues. Two advisory votes were taken.
A Brighton resident made a motion that the Town Board and Plan Commission “shall oppose any property division, property split, rezone applications or other such requests that are intended to advance cluster development.” It was approved by a 35-11 vote.
Another motion was made and passed by the same 35-11 vote that states if the Town Board and Plan Commission wish to “support cluster development and any property division, property split, rezone application, or other such request that are intended to advance cluster development it shall first adopt a rural cluster development ordinance after having presented the ordinance to the electors of the town of Brighton at an annual meeting.”
Crane said “what this tells her” is that some residents are “very worried” and want to be kept apprised of any future developments.
“The board is very committed to keeping Brighton the rural community that it is today,” Crane said, adding they “value what people say.”
The fact many of the residents in attendance did not vote on the motions also suggested they may not know enough about what a cluster development is. Crane said there were also some inaccuracies voiced during the meeting.
“Neither the board nor the Plan Commission has okayed a cluster development,” Crane said. “We have had no one present plans for a cluster development yet.”
She said someone did recently purchase a farm in the town and said they may consider bringing a cluster development proposal forward sometime in the future.
“I used that as a call to action to provide education about what a cluster development is,” Crane said. “I feel strongly that the role of the Town Board is to continually learn as much as we can.”
To that end, about three months ago Crane invited planners from Kenosha County and the Southeastern Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission to give a presentation about what cluster development is. Another such meeting is planned for 6 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 7.
According to Kenosha County zoning definitions “the purpose of the Rural Cluster Development Overlay District is to preserve rural landscape character, sensitive natural areas, farmland and other large areas of open land, while permitting residential development at low, rural densities, in an open space setting, located and designed to reduce the perceived intensity of development and provide privacy for dwellings.”
Crane also invited several speakers to the annual meeting this year. Kenosha County District Attorney Mike Gravely spoke on the opioid crisis and gave an update, Bristol School administrator Matt Eggert gave a presentation about the student body and there were presentations by emergency service providers.
In her “State of Town Brighton By the Numbers” address, Crane, among other things, pointed out there are 539 residences, 1,461 people and 1,500 milking cows in Brighton.
She said these numbers are important “because it clearly shows Brighton remains a rural agriculture community.”
