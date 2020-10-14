Bristol considers ATV, golf cart use for certain roads

BRISTOL — Designating certain roads in the Village of Bristol for use by all-terrain vehicles and golf carts will be explored by a work group made up of elected officials and residents.
Village President Mike Farrell said the idea for the work group emerged during discussion at the Village Board meeting Monday. Several residents who spoke in favor of allowing golf carts and all-terrain vehicles to operate on local roads agreed to be part of the group.
Those who spoke against the operation of such vehicles on village roads included Farrell, Trustee Carolyn Owens, Bristol Fire Chief John Neiderer and Capt. Robert Hallisy of the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department. In addition to safety concerns, they raised issues about enforcement.
“I am opposed to opening this up — primarily for safety reasons, but also because I just don’t feel that we can set up a consistent set up of guidelines and rules that are property enforceable,” Farrell said.
A village ordinance, adopted in 2016, allows all-terrain and utility-terrain vehicles to operate on designated village roads. The introduction to that section of the Bristol Code of Ordinances reads: “The purpose of this chapter is to establish all-terrain routes on village roads and establish regulations.”
However, no roads were ever designated for such use. If roads are designated, the ordinance requires them to be marked with signage and map of the routes be on file at the Village Hall.
Also, under the ordinance, “low speed vehicles and golf carts are not considered to be all-terrain or utility terrain vehicles.” So, the ordinance would have to be amended in order to include golf carts.
Among the regulations in the ordinance are:
ATV and UTV speed limits on the road and within proximity to residences, buildings and ice shanties.
The establishment of hours of operation from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. on designated roads.
The manner in which a bow, crossbow or firearm may be carried on the ATV or UTV.
Noise, registration and equipment standards.
Age restrictions.
Safety and headgear requirements.
Rules related to operation, such as: where on the roadway an ATV or UTV may operate; a requirement that single-file travel be maintained; and that headlights and taillights be in operation at all times.
In a letter to the Village Board, Richard Bosanko raised safety concerns not only for those who may operate these vehicles, but also for others.
“These vehicles will be competing with joggers, walkers, bike riders, skateboarders, roller skaters, scooters, leashed dogs being walked, unleashed dogs in yards, baby carriages, farm equipment, horseback riders, school buses, etc.,” Bosanko said.
Bosanko said allowing ATV and UTV operation on village streets “is a recipe for disaster, an enforcement nightmare, a stain on our community image and poorly proposed.”
The village of Paddock Lake allows residents to apply for a permit to operate golf carts on village roads, mainly used to travel from homes to the lake.
The town of Wheatland has established certain roads and regulations for ATV and UTV use. It is considering adding additional roads within a subdivision.
