Bristol considers ATV, golf cart use for certain roads

BRISTOL — Designating certain roads in the Village of Bristol for use by all-terrain vehicles and golf carts will be explored by a work group made up of elected officials and residents.

Village President Mike Farrell said the idea for the work group emerged during discussion at the Village Board meeting Monday. Several residents who spoke in favor of allowing golf carts and all-terrain vehicles to operate on local roads agreed to be part of the group.

Those who spoke against the operation of such vehicles on village roads included Farrell, Trustee Carolyn Owens, Bristol Fire Chief John Neiderer and Capt. Robert Hallisy of the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department. In addition to safety concerns, they raised issues about enforcement.

“I am opposed to opening this up — primarily for safety reasons, but also because I just don’t feel that we can set up a consistent set up of guidelines and rules that are property enforceable,” Farrell said.

A village ordinance, adopted in 2016, allows all-terrain and utility-terrain vehicles to operate on designated village roads. The introduction to that section of the Bristol Code of Ordinances reads: “The purpose of this chapter is to establish all-terrain routes on village roads and establish regulations.”