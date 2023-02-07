Another attempt at a Fleet Farm store in Kenosha County is underway in Bristol, with a more than 130,000-square-foot facility planned just south of Hwy. 50 and west of I-94.

The Bristol Village Board recently approved the certified survey map for the facility according to Village Administrator Randy Kerkman. He expects Fleet Farm to return in March for approval of a conditional use permit for an outside storage facility as well as a site plan review.

No construction has begun on the 136,000-square-foot store, but Kerkman said Fleet Farm would make a positive impact on Bristol.

“Fleet Farms would be a good thing for Bristol, bringing in commercial development,” Kerkman said. “Bristol is glad to have them.”

An initial 2017 proposal for a Fleet Farm store, to sit in the southwest quadrant of I-94 and 60th Street, fell through in 2019 after the Appleton-based company canceled their plans, citing costly infrastructure upgrades required by the City of Kenosha.

The new proposed location is south of the previous site, but this time sits within Bristol rather than the city.

Another significant potential project in Bristol received some public pushback after an initial sketch plan review.

The sketch plan review for a multiple-family residential development south of Hwy. 50 and off 130th Avenue went before the Village Plan Commission last September. Area residents made some objections, Kerkman said, citing worries about traffic and safety, among others.

Developers have made modifications to the original plan, decreasing the development’s footprint and revising the layout. The new submitted sketch decreases the number of multi-family units from 289 units to 256 units. Single-family units remain at 275. Additionally, the number of multi-family buildings has been decreased from nine apartment buildings to eight.

Additionally, the new sketch clarified there would be no short-term rentals, nor tax credit or subsidized housing.

Kerkman said the sketch plan review is the very early stages of any project, and no development or construction is on the horizon for the site at this time.

Fleet Farm has 48 stores in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa, North Dakota and South Dakota. It is headquartered in Appleton.