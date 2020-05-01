Bristol staff in 60-car parade through neighborhoods to see their students

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Less than one week after Gov. Tony Evers announced that schools would be closed for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year, Bristol School staff drove through district neighborhoods to see their students from a safe distance.

It was the first time since the statewide school closure order during the COVID-19 pandemic, that teachers and staff saw their students’ faces.

On Tuesday, April 21, more than 60 Bristol School staff decorated their cars and were escorted for the Bristol Pride Staff Vehicle Parade by Bristol County Sheriff’s Office, D.A.R.E. Deputy Rowe and Bristol Fire & Rescue.

Students and parents stood out on their porches and driveways, waved from inside their homes, decorated their driveways and held up their own Bristol pride signs.

On Facebook, Bristol staff received appreciation messages from families.

Carla Tossava: Thank you so much for the parade, as much as it meant to the morale of your students, it meant just as much to the community. You all are wonderful and really lifted me up today.