Bristol staff in 60-car parade through neighborhoods to see their students

Less than one week after Gov. Tony Evers announced that schools would be closed for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year, Bristol School staff drove through district neighborhoods to see their students from a safe distance.
It was the first time since the statewide school closure order during the COVID-19 pandemic, that teachers and staff saw their students’ faces.
On Tuesday, April 21, more than 60 Bristol School staff decorated their cars and were escorted for the Bristol Pride Staff Vehicle Parade by Bristol County Sheriff’s Office, D.A.R.E. Deputy Rowe and Bristol Fire & Rescue.
Students and parents stood out on their porches and driveways, waved from inside their homes, decorated their driveways and held up their own Bristol pride signs.
On Facebook, Bristol staff received appreciation messages from families.
Carla Tossava: Thank you so much for the parade, as much as it meant to the morale of your students, it meant just as much to the community. You all are wonderful and really lifted me up today.
Kristopher Gerulski: To Every Teacher & Staff Member of Bristol School.......Today’s parade was another one of those moments that had me both smiling and crying at the same time. As the son of a former elementary teacher, the empathy you all displayed today and the sun-drenched joy I saw on my boys’ faces was an unforgettable reminder of all the good that still surrounds us. I thank you for what you did today and what you are doing everyday. It is a constant reminder of why we love this community and the irreplaceable role Bristol School plays in it.
Teachers said were overwhelmed as they heard and saw their students from a distance.
“Today was such a spirit-booster. Not only for us staff but you could see it in the kids jumping and waving!” said art teacher Kelly Johnson
Kindergarten teacher Erin Miner praised the community: “What a wonderful event for our amazing community! Thanks everyone!! We all needed it!”
Gina Kline, K-5 music teacher said “It really was a fantastic day! Definitely great to see so many students, families, and of course, our Bristol team! It was an emotional, but extremely rewarding experience. I am proud to work with all of you!”
The next day, Principal Holly Graf said: “It was so nice to see everyone yesterday at the Bristol Pride Staff Vehicle Parade. Warmed my heart! There truly is something special about the Bristol Community. On several occasions yesterday tears came to my eyes. The first one was when I stepped outside the building and saw all of the staff in the parking lot. And then all of the signs! My boys kept saying, “Mom why are you crying again.” It was a great day, thank you all for making Bristol Awesome!”
While school remains closed, staff continuing to support students’ learning using Google Classroom and Google Meet to conduct virtual learning. Bristol School District #1 also provides district-level resources such as packet drive-thru events, weekly meals and Chromebook checkouts programs.
Residents outside the Bristol boundaries who want their children to become part of the school community for the 2020-2021 school year, can still participate in open enrollment, which has been extended to May 29. To learn more visit, https://www.bristol.k12.wi.us/parents/open-enrollment.cfm
Here are photos sent to the Kenosha News by our readers showing us what they're doing at home to keep moving forward and pass the time during …
