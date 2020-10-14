Bristol tax levy to increase slightly

BRISTOL — The village of Bristol 2021 Budget is fairly status quo, resulting in only a slight increase in the tax levy and in total expenditures.

The Bristol Village Board this week approved a 0.5 percent increase in the tax levy, up $9,724, from $1,748,484 this year to $1,758,208 in support of the 2021 Budget. The corresponding tax rate is $2.64 per $1,000 of assessed property value. This means the village portion of the tax bill on a $200,000 property will be $528,or $1 less than last year.

The levy supports a total General Fund expenditure increase of .93 percent, or $16,892, from $1,820,688 in 2020 to $1,837,580 in 2020.

The three heftiest areas of the General Fund budget are:

General government expenditures — budgeted to increase 0.5 percent, or $2,854, from $563,368 in 2020 to $566,222 in 2021.

Public safety expenditures — budgeted to increase 2.4 percent, or $11,483, from $478,332 in 2020 to $489,815 in 2021.

Public works expenditures — budgeted to decrease slightly from $649,160 in 2020 to $649,011 in 2021.