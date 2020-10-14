Bristol tax levy to increase slightly

BRISTOL — The village of Bristol 2021 Budget is fairly status quo, resulting in only a slight increase in the tax levy and in total expenditures.
The Bristol Village Board this week approved a 0.5 percent increase in the tax levy, up $9,724, from $1,748,484 this year to $1,758,208 in support of the 2021 Budget. The corresponding tax rate is $2.64 per $1,000 of assessed property value. This means the village portion of the tax bill on a $200,000 property will be $528,or $1 less than last year.
The levy supports a total General Fund expenditure increase of .93 percent, or $16,892, from $1,820,688 in 2020 to $1,837,580 in 2020.
The three heftiest areas of the General Fund budget are:
General government expenditures — budgeted to increase 0.5 percent, or $2,854, from $563,368 in 2020 to $566,222 in 2021.
Public safety expenditures — budgeted to increase 2.4 percent, or $11,483, from $478,332 in 2020 to $489,815 in 2021.
Public works expenditures — budgeted to decrease slightly from $649,160 in 2020 to $649,011 in 2021.
In presenting the budget to village officials, administrator Randy Kerkman said the addition of a new room tax from a hotel will further positively offset the budget, as that figure is not yet included in the budget.
The village will collect an 8 percent room tax, 7 percent of which will go to Kenosha County and 1 percent of which will be retained by the village.
Kerkman said the Capital Outlay budget includes money to replace all of the furnaces and air conditioners in the municipal building. The $50,000 cost will be split between the 2021 and 2022 budgets.
The budget also includes $220,000 for vehicle replacement, split evenly between the Fire Department and Public Works departments.
Looking forward, Sewer District 1, one of four sewer districts in the village, is operating in the red and a rate increase will be explored, Kerkman said. Conversely, the Storm Water fund is operating in the black by $17,000.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!