Brookfield Academy dominates Christian Life

Why would they? After all, the multi-dimensional Jensen is too valuable to the Blue Knights’ high-powered offense.

With 11:05 left before halftime, Jensen was running wide open again, this time on a sweep around right end from nine yards away to extend Brookfield Academy's lead to 26-0.

With the game well in hand and the clock switching to running mode after the Blue Knights scored on their first possession of the second half, all that was left for the Eagles was to tighten some things up and try to get on the board.

They accomplished the first objective by gaining four first downs, matching their first-half total, on their second possession of the second half.

They achieved the second goal when starting quarterback Erik Decker returned after suffering an apparent lower body injury on the final play of the first quarter and scrambled 74 yards to the end zone on an electrifying play with 5:29 remaining for the game’s final points.

“He saw nobody open and saw an opening up the middle and took off,” Jack Decker said of his son, a promising sophomore who accounted for 119 combined yards despite playing only two-and-a-half quarters. “He’s got a lot of speed.”