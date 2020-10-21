Burlington-Central Week 5 Football Preview

The county high school football season reaches Week 5 this weekend, and it all starts Thursday night with a key Southern Lakes Conference matchup when Central hosts undefeated Burlington.

Here's a closer look at that game:

Burlington (3-0) at Central (2-2)

When: 7 p.m. Thursday

Where: Central High School (Paddock Lake)

Last meeting: The Demons rushed for 347 yards in a 56-29 Week 3 victory at Burlington last season. ... Burlington has won nine straight in the rivalry, going back to a 33-22 Central victory in Week 3 of the 2010 season.

About Burlington: The Demons come into Week 5 riding high, as this week they were ranked No. 2 in the Division-2 state coaches poll and No. 9 in the AP Large Division state poll. ... Burlington is tied atop the SLC with Union Grove and is coming off a 20-6 home victory over Elkhorn in Week 4. The Demons have outscored their opponents 98-23 this season. ... Senior Zach Wallace has rushed for 545 yards, which ranks 21st in the state, and five TDs. This week, he was named a semifinalist for the Elroy "Crazy Legs" Hirsch award as the top senior running back in the state.