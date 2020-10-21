 Skip to main content
Burlington-Central Week 5 Football Preview
Burlington-Central Week 5 Football Preview

Cent-UG 3

Central’s Jack Rose sheds a tackler during a Southern Lakes Conference game against Union Grove on Saturday in Paddock Lake. Rose leads the SLC in receiving yards as the Falcons kick off the county Week 5 slate by hosting Burlington at 7 p.m. Thursday.

 BY PAUL WILLIAMS

The county high school football season reaches Week 5 this weekend, and it all starts Thursday night with a key Southern Lakes Conference matchup when Central hosts undefeated Burlington.

Here's a closer look at that game:

Burlington (3-0) at Central (2-2)

When: 7 p.m. Thursday

Where: Central High School (Paddock Lake)

Last meeting: The Demons rushed for 347 yards in a 56-29 Week 3 victory at Burlington last season. ... Burlington has won nine straight in the rivalry, going back to a 33-22 Central victory in Week 3 of the 2010 season.

About Burlington: The Demons come into Week 5 riding high, as this week they were ranked No. 2 in the Division-2 state coaches poll and No. 9 in the AP Large Division state poll. ... Burlington is tied atop the SLC with Union Grove and is coming off a 20-6 home victory over Elkhorn in Week 4. The Demons have outscored their opponents 98-23 this season. ... Senior Zach Wallace has rushed for 545 yards, which ranks 21st in the state, and five TDs. This week, he was named a semifinalist for the Elroy "Crazy Legs" Hirsch award as the top senior running back in the state.

About Central: The Falcons have had an up-and-down season under first-year head coach Jared Franz, authoring thrilling wins over Lake Geneva Badger and Wilmot but losing a nail-biter to Elkhorn and taking a 54-16 beating at the hands of Union Grove in Week 4 on Saturday. ... Central has struggled against the run. The Falcons' opponents are averaging 220.5 rushing yards per game, and the Broncos racked up 461 on Saturday. ... The Falcons have a trio of sensational juniors in quarterback Michael Mulhollon (655 passing yards, five TDs), running back Jakob Simmons (429 rushing yards, nine TDs) and receiver Jack Rose (328 receiving yards, TD). Mulhollon leads the SLC in passing yards, Simmons is tied for first in TDs and Rose leads the conference in receiving yards. ... Mulhollon exited the Union Grove game with an injury and didn't return. Franz said Saturday he didn't believe it was long-term.

