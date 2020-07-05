Burlington fireworks draw a crowd

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BURLINGTON — Burlington hosted its annual Independence Day fireworks display Saturday night, drawing attendees from out of town whose local fireworks had been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and its accompanying health concerns.

The show began at dusk, and fireworks were launched at the ChocolateFest grounds, with large crowds gathering across the street at Echo Lake Park. While there were signs warning groups to socially distance, they were not paid much attention, although a few groups did set up away from others.

Amy Miceli and her daughters, Lauren and Emma, made the trip from Kenosha to see the show because fireworks there had been canceled.

“We’re excited that they’re having the fireworks tonight,” Miceli said, adding that they live near Pleasant Prairie. “I saw on Facebook that Burlington was still having theirs, so we drove out here.”

While the Micelis said they were not too worried about the pandemic, they still played it safe. They set up with a few feet of open space on all sides. Before the show, they sat on their blanket enjoying sparklers, an island in the busy sea of people.