Burlington Mayor Hefty: 'Community, leaders must rise and pursue justice and equality'

BURLINGTON — Discussion of race in the Burlington area is not limited to the Burlington Area School District.
On Tuesday, Burlington Mayor Jeannie Hefty and City Administrator Carina Walters met with Darnisha Garbade and members of the Burlington Coalition for Dismantling Racism. The coalition was formed to dismantle racism and racist systems by pursuing racial justice and equality for all races.
The group strives to reach its goal by creating awareness, providing information and educating the community.
“As your mayor, I reject all forms of racism, discrimination and harassment of anyone, and it is time for the city to take action, and we need to work collaboratively with the Burlington Coalition for Dismantling Racism, the Burlington Area School District, local businesses and residents alike to continue to keep Burlington a strong community that addresses what is before us,” Hefty said in a statement issued Wednesday morning.
Hefty is advocating for “a united community, not a community that is split by various political beliefs.”
Hefty’s statement came on the heels of a Monday meeting of the Burlington Area School District, at which parents and district residents weighed in on Cooper Elementary School fourth-grade teacher Melissa Statz’s use of unauthorized curriculum to discuss racial justice matters. School Board President Roseanne Hahn said the review of Black Lives Matter curriculum would continue within the district through consultation with a cross-representation of local representatives, including municipal officials, law enforcement and grassroots groups.
Caroline Q
uarlls
Hefty underscored Burlington’s deep roots with racial and social justice. Hefty noted that Caroline Quarlls, a 16-year-old escaped slave from St. Louis, is recognized as being the first enslaved person to travel to freedom on Wisconsin’s Underground Railroad in 1842.
Quarlls, Hefty noted, was sheltered “in our community and helped by several Spring Prairie and Burlington citizens, including Solomon Dwinnell, Josiah O. Puffer, George and Moses Arms, and Richard Chenery of Spring Prairie, Dr. Edward G. Dyer of Burlington and others. Dr. Dyer, for which Dyer Elementary School is named, sheltered three other slaves in our community.”
Spring Prairie is one of Burlington’s western neighbors.
Hefty continued, “Our community and our community leaders must rise and continue to pursue justice and equality for all people.”
