Burlington police investigate Wednesday evening balloon-train crash

On June 1, 2022, at 8:15PM, City of Burlington Police responded to the 400 block of Calumet Street for the report of a hot air balloon struck by a train.

Members from the City of Burlington Fire Department, Village of Waterford Fire Department, Rochester Fire Department, and Kansasville Fire Department responded to assist in providing care for the three injured occupants in the hot air balloon. The three adult occupants sustained life-threatening injuries.

Flight for Life was requested and transported two of the three patients to Froedtert Hospital for treatment. The third patient was ground transported via ambulance to Froedtert.

Early reports from witnesses on scene indicate the hot air balloon appeared in distress and collided with a Northbound Canadian National Train.

The City of Burlington Police Department is conducting a collaborative investigation with members from The National Traffic Safety Board, Federal Aviation Administration, Canadian National, and the Wisconsin State Patrol to determine cause. This is an active investigation.

Anyone who may have additional information on the accident is encouraged to contact the Burlington Police Department’s Detective Bureau at 262-342-1104 or via email at rjones@burlington-wi.gov reference Burlington Police Report #22-5105.

"In addition to all fire personnel, we would like to thank the Canadian National Police, Racine County Sheriff’s Department, and our Racine County Communications Center for their assistance tonight," Burlington Police Department Chief Brian Zmudzinski said in a department release.

