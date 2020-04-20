Burlington still sweet on former basketball coach Jerry Hill

“And then Jerry will pick up on the conversation and he’ll talk for 10 or 15 minutes with the person. He loves to see his old people. A lot of the people he talks to, I have no idea who they are until they walk away and then he’ll tell me. He’ll say, ‘Oh, that was so and so and he played back in the ‘60s.’ “

An entire generation of Jerry’s boys was on hand Dec. 20 prior to when Burlington hosted Milwaukee Ronald Reagan in a non-conference game. Current Burlington coach Steve Berezowitz arranged for more than two dozen former players to be on hand for “Jerry Hill Appreciation Night,” and a venue where Hill never coached overflowed with emotion.

Berezowitz is from Whitewater and never played for Hill. But after taking over the Demons’ program in 1995 — three years after Hill came out out of a five-year retirement to coach Burlington one last season — Berezowitz gradually came to appreciate the man.

“I live right around the corner from Jerry, so I try to make sure I connect as much as I can,” Berezowitz said. “I’m pretty lucky. I’ve got Glenn Braunschweig (a retired longtime coach and athletic director at Burlington) right behind me and Jerry right around the corner, so I’m kind of imbedded into the history of Burlington High School.