Business, governmental resources available during outbreak

ELCA Outreach is serving lunch daily at noon.

Grab’s Burger Bar is open for free meals during the epidemic weekdays from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Additional meal sites include: Monday — Immanuel United Methodist from 5 to 6 p.m.; Tuesday — Christ the King Church from 5 to 6 p.m.; Wednesday — Grace Lutheran from 5 to 6 p.m.; Thursday — Bethlehem Temple from 5 to 6 p.m.; Friday — Blessing Center from 5 to 6 p.m.

The federal government is temporarily waiving interest payments on federal student loans. Monthly payment amounts are expected to remain the same; however what usually goes toward interest will be applied to the principle.

The U.S. House of Representatives has approved an aid package in response to spread of the coronavirus. The legislation will provide two weeks of paid sick leave and up to three months of paid family and medical leave; federal Medicaid funding expansion to support local, state, tribal and territorial governments combat the crisis; and free coronavirus testing regardless for everyone who needs it, regardless of insurance coverage. The U.S. Senate is expected to pass the bill in the next few days, and President Trump has expressed his support.