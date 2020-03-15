Business, governmental resources available during outbreak

Those who have braved supermarkets, grocery stores and other markets have certainly dealt with some difficulty in finding certain necessities as throngs of residents have picked some aisles clean.
However, local organizations, businesses and state government agencies are stepping up in order to help assist residents in safely getting through the fallout, closings and other results of the COVID-19 pandemic.
State Sen. Bob Wirch, D-Somers, has shared this list of businesses and government agencies that are making accommodations and resources available or providing guidance during the coronavirus outbreak:
Charter Spectrum is offering free Spectrum broadband and Wi-Fi access for 60 days to households with K-12 and/or college students who do not already have a Spectrum broadband subscription. To enroll, call 1-844-488-8395; installation fees will be waived for new student households.
AT&T is suspending broadband data caps from home internet customers.
AT&T, Charter, CenturyLink, Comcast, Cox, Sonic, Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon have pledged to not terminate service for residential or small business customers, waive late fees incurred as a result of the virus, and open access to public Wi-Fi hotspots for at least the next 60 days.
The state Public Service Commission has directed water, electric and natural gas utilities to cease disconnecting residential service for nonpayment until the state public health emergency has been lifted; utilities must also make reasonable attempts to reconnect services to occupied residences that have been disconnected.
Disney has made the hit movie “Frozen 2” available three months early on its streaming service, Disney+.
The Wisconsin Elections Commission has directed municipal clerks to mail absentee ballots directly to residents in nursing homes and care facilities instead of sending groups of special voting deputies to those places to conduct voting. The Elections Commission has also given municipal clerks flexibility to relocate polling places slated to be in nursing homes and other facilities where public health is a concern. More information can be found at https://elections.wi.gov/clerks/recent-communications. As a precaution, voters are being encouraged to request an absentee ballot for the upcoming April 7 elections. Absentee ballots can be requested at https://myvote.wi.gov/en-us/VoteAbsentee.
Microsoft, Google, Zoom and Slack are offering products that facilitate work-from-home situations at reduced or no cost at this time.
The Grace Welcome Center Pantry in Kenosha will be allowing families with children to come every week and providing special boxes of food with kid-friendly breakfast and lunch items. The pantry is open Tuesdays from 4:30 to 6:30 pm. Additionally, breakfast will be served at the Welcome Center Thursday and Friday from 8:30 to 9:15.
The Shalom Center Food Pantry shopping hours are Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m., 10 to 11:30 a.m., and 1 to 2:30 p.m. Meals are served daily at the Shalom Center from 5 to p.m.
ELCA Outreach is serving lunch daily at noon.
Grab’s Burger Bar is open for free meals during the epidemic weekdays from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Additional meal sites include: Monday — Immanuel United Methodist from 5 to 6 p.m.; Tuesday — Christ the King Church from 5 to 6 p.m.; Wednesday — Grace Lutheran from 5 to 6 p.m.; Thursday — Bethlehem Temple from 5 to 6 p.m.; Friday — Blessing Center from 5 to 6 p.m.
The federal government is temporarily waiving interest payments on federal student loans. Monthly payment amounts are expected to remain the same; however what usually goes toward interest will be applied to the principle.
The U.S. House of Representatives has approved an aid package in response to spread of the coronavirus. The legislation will provide two weeks of paid sick leave and up to three months of paid family and medical leave; federal Medicaid funding expansion to support local, state, tribal and territorial governments combat the crisis; and free coronavirus testing regardless for everyone who needs it, regardless of insurance coverage. The U.S. Senate is expected to pass the bill in the next few days, and President Trump has expressed his support.
With school closures lasting at least the next few weeks, parents may be looking for ways to keep their children engaged in learning during this time. Fortunately, there are a number of online resources that can help with this. Khan Academy, Duolingo, Smithsonian Institution and Open Culture are a few examples. For more information on these and others, visit https://www.weareteachers.com/free-online-learning-resources/.