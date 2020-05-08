2 COVID-19 cases temporarily shutter Racine manufacturing plant
2 COVID-19 cases temporarily shutter Racine manufacturing plant

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S.

Officials with Ferguson, Mo.-based Emerson Electric announced late Thursday afternoon that the company will  temporarily suspend operations at its Racine InSinkErator manufacturing plant, 4700 21st St., until Monday.

The move, prompted by two employee COVID-19 infections, affects about 650 employees at the facility.

“The safety and health of our employees is Emerson’s top priority,” said Emerson spokesman Dave Baldridge in a 5 p.m. statement to The Journal Times.

“We have had two confirmed coronavirus cases this week at our 21st Street facility in Racine, Wisconsin. Out of an abundance of caution, the InSinkErator facility was temporarily closed Thursday afternoon, May 7, for cleaning and sanitizing the entire plant by a professional cleaning service. The plant is expected to reopen Monday morning, May 11. All employees will receive pay based on their regularly scheduled hours.” 

Emerson Electric, a manufacturer of automation equipment and other technology products, owns InSinkErator, which serves both the residential and commercial markets. One of the world’s largest manufacturers of food waste disposals, InSinkErator manufactures instant hot water systems, food waste disposal systems and a variety of commercial equipment. Locally, Emerson also owns Cudahy-based Vilter Manufacturing.
 
Deemed an essential business during the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic, InSinkErator has continued its local operations.
 
 
 
 
