Counseling and mental health services business A Healing Place celebrated the opening of its Kenosha office last week, featuring a scenic view of Downtown on the fifth floor of the Kenosha National, 625 57th St.

Started in 2017 by owner and founder Lisa Anderson, A Healing Place now has two offices, the first in Neenah, and the newest in Kenosha.

Anderson said she hopes to have up to five or six therapists in the Kenosha office, joining her roughly dozen staff members at the Neenah office.

A Healing Place specializes in mindfulness, positive psychology and providing therapy for patients with trauma histories, ;ost traumatic stress disorder, anxiety and depression, working with children, adolescents adults, couples and families.

“If you need to see somebody, I’ll see you,” Anderson said.

Patients will also be able to meet A Healing Place’s mascot and therapy-dog-in-training Woofie, a miniature Schnauzer, Pomeranian and Chihuahua mix.

During last week’s ribbon-cutting event, Anderson gave Kenosha Chamber of Commerce representatives a tour of the space, including several rooms for patients and therapists. The office has an emphasis on aesthetics, Anderson said, which was part of the reason she chose an older Downtown building with a view.

“Aesthetics are important with mental health treatment,” Anderson said. “I want a building that feels comfortable and friendly. I always head to downtowns when I look at places.”

The benefits of having her office in Downtown goes both ways, providing patients a nice area to explore and, much like at her previous locations, bringing new business to the area.

“People who come here will appreciate it’s a place to heal,” Anderson said.

Although Anderson was just starting the new Kenosha office, she had plans for the future, hoping to open more offices across Wisconsin.

“The goal is to really expand,” Anderson said.

After years working in the human services sector, Anderson decided to open her “one-stop shop” for mental wellness, starting her first office in 2017. She struggled, however, to come up with a name.

“I had to make a decision in two weeks,” Anderson recalled. “I talked with my daughter, and I said I want something that conveys it’s a healing place,” Anderson said.

Her daughter offered a simple solution, just call it “A Healing Place.”

For more information about A Healing Place and its services, go to ahealingplaceccc.com, or call the Kenosha office at 262-419-2277. A Healing Place can also be found online on Facebook and Instagram.