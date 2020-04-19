A lot new at UW-Parkside, on campus and in the community

Last month, Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation CEO Missy Hughes visited UW-Parkside and talked with business leaders from our region. Without talent, it’s challenging to attract businesses and organizations to our region. And without thriving businesses and organizations, it’s challenging to keep talent in our area.

Thanks to the dedication and commitment of our outstanding faculty and staff, UW-Parkside has added or revised more than 100 academic programs in the past decade to provide students with the relevant educational experience they need to be successful well into the future.

UW-Parkside transforms lives beyond the classroom. Last year we signed a partnership with Kenosha County to further develop the Pike River which runs through property on the northwest side of campus. We are also working with Root Pike WIN to enhance habitat for pollinators, including the endangered rusty patched bumble bee.

I encourage you to visit the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service website (fws.gov) for important information on the rusty patched bumble bee – and be on the lookout for the bee this summer.

WE Energies will develop a 2.25 megawatt solar array on the east side of campus. Very soon, sunlight shining on UW-Parkside will help supply sustainable power to our region.