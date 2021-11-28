Abatron Inc. in Kenosha and U-C Coatings LLC of Buffalo, N.Y., merge through acquisition

Abatron, Inc. in Kenosha and U-C Coatings, LLC in Buffalo, N.Y., have merged through acquisition to bring their combined solutions to the building products market.

Abatron is a market leader in products for wood and concrete repair and restoration, while U-C Coatings is a leader in specialty stains, sealants, end coatings, and treatments for wood.

The merger creates a wider range of products, along with bigger sales and service teams, increased technical capabilities, and improved supply capabilities.

“The more people who know about our products and use them, the more we are able to offer viable solutions to problems which would otherwise be very challenging to address,” Abatron President Marsha Caporaso said.

Abatron products include LiquidWood and WoodEpox for wood restoration, while Abocrete and Aboweld 55-1 are products for concrete repair.

“Abatron is a great addition to U-C Coatings that will expand our specialty offerings, especially to the contractor and DIY markets. The acquisition continues our emphasis on environmentally friendly, high performance products.” said Eric Degenfelder, CEO of U-C Coatings.

The U-C Coatings portfolio includes the Seal-Once line of eco-friendly, long lasting, water-based sealers. The company also offers Anchorseal end sealers, and Fence Guard stain for softwood fences.

The combined company will continue operations in Kenosha, Buffalo, Portland and Seattle.

