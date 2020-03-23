Affordable housing by any other name

He noted that such housing has not grown as fast as the number of new people who have come into the state.

Kurt Paulsen, University of Wisconsin professor of urban and regional planning, said that workforce housing is the supply of housing in a community — a variety of types, sizes, locations and prices — that meets local need.

He noted that rents have grown faster than incomes. Based upon U.S. Census data, the increase in median rent from 2007 to 2017 has been 21.7%, compared with a 17.3% increase in median income.

"Incomes are going up, but most of those gains are being eaten up because rents are going up," Paulsen said. "How can we grow home ownership in a market where people are under served?

"A person making $40,000 can't afford a middle-priced apartment. We have a lot of people paying a larger percent of their income to buy or rent."

More than 94,000 Wisconsin homeowners with incomes below 50% of the average monthly income level spend more than 50% of their income on housing, according to U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development statistics presented by Paulsen.

Spending more than 30% can put a strain on a family budget.