Affordable housing by any other name

Years ago, the mere mention of affordable housing might have brought frowns and cringes from those who didn't appreciate the idea.
That is rapidly changing.
Many developers, planners, financial experts and community leaders who want to build a sustainable work-life environment have a refreshed definition for the term.
Affordable housing doesn't cost more than 30% of your family income, according to the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority.
Affordable housing is also defined as housing that is affordable to those with a household income rated at or below the median, according to the federal government.
"People think that affordable housing is Section 8. Affordable housing is not subsidized housing," said David Nankin, a housing developer and managing member of the Highland, Ill.-based Legacy Varin Property Management Services.
As Kenosha County continues to develop, with more companies expanding and relocating here, more jobs are created, and those companies need to build their workforce. And the employees who come to fill those positions need housing they can afford.
Will Greene, a regional economist with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., explained that people want to live near where they work, and they need housing they can afford to rent or buy.
He noted that such housing has not grown as fast as the number of new people who have come into the state.
Kurt Paulsen, University of Wisconsin professor of urban and regional planning, said that workforce housing is the supply of housing in a community — a variety of types, sizes, locations and prices — that meets local need.
He noted that rents have grown faster than incomes. Based upon U.S. Census data, the increase in median rent from 2007 to 2017 has been 21.7%, compared with a 17.3% increase in median income.
"Incomes are going up, but most of those gains are being eaten up because rents are going up," Paulsen said. "How can we grow home ownership in a market where people are under served?
"A person making $40,000 can't afford a middle-priced apartment. We have a lot of people paying a larger percent of their income to buy or rent."
More than 94,000 Wisconsin homeowners with incomes below 50% of the average monthly income level spend more than 50% of their income on housing, according to U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development statistics presented by Paulsen.
Spending more than 30% can put a strain on a family budget.
As a housing shortage grows, so does the price of rentals.
Paulsen suggested that building more houses, and building them near jobs, would help and keep the market more stable.
He also suggested:
- Increasing housing choices with a more diverse housing stock.
- Rebuilding and strengthening homeownership.
- Reinvesting in older housing stock and older neighborhoods.
- Making housing a priority.
