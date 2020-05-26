After losing three jobs, she's back at work

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Susan Hurtz lost three jobs to the COVID-19 pandemic, and her employment picture didn’t seem much brighter earlier this month.

She was like so many people in Kenosha County who had lost jobs without much immediate hope of returning to them soon or generating an income.

Hurtz, the single mother of a 15-year-old son, operates a franchise beauty salon and had not received any unemployment benefits though she had applied several weeks ago.

She did receive a stimulus check but still was falling behind financially.

“I’ve been running out of resources,” Hurtz said. “I have been taking it one day at a time. It’s been up and down.”

Hurtz estimates she has lost more than $7,500 in revenue from the business shutdown. Her other jobs as a part-time bartender and as a substitute teacher were also wiped out by the coronavirus crisis.

However, over the past few weeks, she has earned a certificate as a barberside sylist, allowing her to teach barber and hair styling courses.

Hurtz’s plight had eased of recently when it was announced that hair salons could reopen. Still, she remained a bit apprehensive because doing so required additional expenses.