Agencies teaming up to address housing shortage

In January 2020, a UW-Madison colleague from the Department of Planning and Landscape Architecture, Kurt Paulsen Ph.D, was brought into Kenosha County as a speaker for a housing roundtable.
The event was sponsored by Kenosha Area Business Alliance and planned with support from Kenosha County, real estate developers and municipal partners.
Speaking to issues of housing shortages, to a lesser extent, housing gaps, Paulsen drew upon recent research from his report, "Falling Behind: Addressing Wisconsin’s Workforce Housing Shortage to Strengthen Families, Communities and Our Economy."
The shared commitment to housing solutions among agencies across Kenosha County is strong and growing stronger. That is great news for Kenosha County—that many of the “right” partners are already “on the bus.” And the spirit of authentic collaboration is pretty unique too, in Paulsen’s own words, from many other communities and counties across Wisconsin that have hosted him for similar presentations.
Wisconsin has a workforce housing shortage. While the Wisconsin economy has returned to growth since the end of the Great Recession, our housing stock is falling behind. We are not building enough housing to keep up with demand for our growing workforce. Our existing housing stock is aging, and construction prices and housing costs are rising faster than inflation and incomes. This state has seen declining homeownership, particularly among younger families, first-time homebuyers, and African American and Hispanic families. Housing costs and rents are rising faster than incomes, too. Compared to our neighboring states, we have the highest rate of extreme rental cost burden for lower-income families and the second highest rate of extreme cost burden for lower-income homeowners.
What is “Workforce Housing”
From Paulsen’s report, we see that workforce housing is defined as the supply of housing in a community (a variety of housing types, sizes, locations and prices) that meets the needs of the workforce in that community. Specifically, workforce housing is housing that is “affordable” for renting families earning up to 60 percent of the area’s median income and for owning families earning up to 120 percent of the area’s median income.
What is “Affordable Housing?”
Generally, it is believed that affordability is defined as 30% of household gross income. We know there are a lot of Kenosha County residents paying more than that—so these would be termed “housing burdened.” For the increasingly vocal grassroots community of advocates, the supply of quality housing in the United States that is affordable to low- to moderate-income renters and homeowners (defined as those earning up to 140 percent of area median income) is also in very short supply.
Why is Affordability so Illusive?
One analyst writing for the Federal US Department of Housing and Urban Development writes about challenges to affordable housing: Foremost among the persistent challenges are state and local regulations that increase development costs. Local fees sometimes target affordable housing because the communities do not welcome affordable housing. Nevertheless, dedicated affordable housing developers have sought to overcome such obstacles, although these barriers have often prevented them from building to the scale needed. In addition to scaling back excessive regulations, federal resources, along with strong local leadership and planning that accounts for housing when seeking to attract jobs, are needed. An example of the potential of public-private-partnerships exists where, say, a redeveloped public housing project creates a mix of market-rate homes and public housing apartments.
Where To Go From Here:
Paulsen’s report outlines a roadmap to reform to meet our workforce housing challenges. According to him, reforms and policies are focused on five key goals that can help Wisconsin address housing issues; modernize our housing system; and ensure a more prosperous, equitable and sustainable future for all our residents. Goals include; building more housing; increasing housing choice through a diverse housing stock; rebuilding and strengthening homeownership; reinvesting in older housing and older neighborhoods; and making housing a priority. Paulsen encouraged Kenosha County leaders to develop a housing taskforce of diverse stakeholders to continue progress in this effort, much like the Dane County Housing Initiative with which he’s involved.
Thanks to all the visionary leadership in this critical area of development in Kenosha County. Much work remains.
Amy Greil is community development educator and associate professor with University of Wisconsin-Madison, Division of Extension in Kenosha and Racine counties.
