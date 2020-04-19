Agencies teaming up to address housing shortage

What is “Workforce Housing”

From Paulsen’s report, we see that workforce housing is defined as the supply of housing in a community (a variety of housing types, sizes, locations and prices) that meets the needs of the workforce in that community. Specifically, workforce housing is housing that is “affordable” for renting families earning up to 60 percent of the area’s median income and for owning families earning up to 120 percent of the area’s median income.

What is “Affordable Housing?”

Generally, it is believed that affordability is defined as 30% of household gross income. We know there are a lot of Kenosha County residents paying more than that—so these would be termed “housing burdened.” For the increasingly vocal grassroots community of advocates, the supply of quality housing in the United States that is affordable to low- to moderate-income renters and homeowners (defined as those earning up to 140 percent of area median income) is also in very short supply.

Why is Affordability so Illusive?