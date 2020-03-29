Already growing fast, Somers poised for more growth

Somers, situated between Foxconn, Amazon and Uline, has seen an influx of development and is poised for more growth.

Apartment complexes, new senior housing, commercial development and infrastructure projects are changing the landscape of the bedroom community. Residents no longer have to leave their village to access professional services, restaurants and grocery stores.

Commercial developmentOakfire Pizzeria, a 10,000-square-foot restaurant slated to open in June at Somers Market Center north of Washington Road and west of Green Bay Road, is one positive example of the development boon in Somers, village chairman George Stoner said.

It is the restaurant’s second location. The first opened in Lake Geneva in 2015.

The restaurant will feature an open-concept kitchen with two wood-fired pizza ovens, 30 varieties of Neapolitan-style pizzas, indoor and outdoor seating, a 100-seat bar area and private event spaces. The restaurant and bar menu also includes pastas, appetizers and 20 tap beers.

The list of new businesses that have already opened in area is long, Stoner said. It includes Firestone, Starbucks, Shopko Opticals and a nail salon.