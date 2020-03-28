Amazon Logistics plans delivery station, hundreds of jobs in Sturtevant

STURTEVANT — Amazon Logistics, which specializes in delivery of customer orders, plans to set up an operation in Sturtevant that would employ hundreds of people.

The company, an arm of Amazon, is seeking approval to set up the operation in a 438,309-square-foot industrial speculation building at 11201 Enterprise Way in the Enterprise Business Park, pending village approvals.

Amazon declined to comment. However, according to the written narrative submitted to the Village of Sturtevant, Amazon Logistics specializes in “last mile” delivery to customers from delivery stations such as the one proposed here.

Packages are shipped to delivery stations from fulfillment and sorting centers, such as the ones in Kenosha. The delivery stations operate 24/7, with most of the sorting activity performed in the early morning when trucks arrive with customer packages.

The sorting operations will require about 195 Amazon employees and 30 managers, the narrative states. The drivers deliver the packages directly to customers; the narrative states that approximately 205 delivery vans will depart the station between 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. and return between 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

By that description, that operation would employ about 430 people, although that could not be confirmed.