Annual Kenosha Expo set this weekend at UW-Parkside

The 2020 Kenosha Expo Health & Home Show will take place 10 a.m to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday in the University of Wisconsin-Parkside Student Activity Center Fieldhouse.

The event, presented by Kenosha Subaru and AM 1050 WLIP, showcases more than 100 Kenosha Area Chamber of Commerce businesses and organizations with informational booths and displays.

It also includes the Kenosha Community Health Fair, presented by Aurora Health Care and sponsored by Alexander Chiropractic Neurology Center and Selective Hearing Centers, offering free hearing and vision screenings, carotid artery screenings, medication list reviews and brain/spine examinations, just to name a few.

The first 600 children visiting the Aurora Health Care booth will receive a teddy bear. The Aurora Health Care team members will help children examine their stuffed patient and check vitals at the Teddy Bear Clinic.

The Family Activity Area, sponsored by the Kenosha Area Noon Optimist Club, features local nonprofits and civic organizations geared toward children and families.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

It will feature games, T-shirt giveaways, raffles, a model train display from the Kenosha Garden Railroad Society’ and the High School Showcase, featuring clubs and organizations from local high schools.