Ascension unveils new $42 million Health Center on Washington Avenue

MOUNT PLEASANT — Ascension Wisconsin christened its brand new, $42 million Ascension Wisconsin Health Center Wednesday afternoon, a facility that one speaker said was born of the desire to make health care more convenient and accessible to more people.

Opening with religious remarks and closing with a prayer inside the center’s 40-foot-tall atrium, speakers celebrated the opening of the two-story, approximately 73,000-square-foot Health Center built by Riley Construction of Kenosha.

Bernie Sherry, senior vice president for Ascension and ministry market executive for Ascension Wisconsin, said the center was conceived about 27 months earlier when Ascension began talking with the community and doctors to ask: “What does the community need?”

The Health Center, 10180 Washington Ave., includes primary and specialty care, an imaging center, urgent care services, rehabilitation and occupational health. A same-day surgery center is expected to open this summer on the second floor.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

Construction of the Health Center began in January 2019. Blake Estes, vice president of ambulatory development and project executive for the Health Center, estimated that about 1,000 people worked to help produce the finished product.