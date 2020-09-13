Associated Bank to close Kenosha supermarket branch

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Associated Bank will close its Kenosha Pick ‘n Save supermarket branch at the end of the month in a statewide move to consolidate and optimize operations.

Associated, a unit of Associated Banc-Corp, of Green Bay, announced it was closing 14 branches in Wisconsin, including its Kenosha branch at 2811 18th St.

The bulk of the services have already been moved to its newly built 6419 Green Bay Road location.

An Associated spokesman said it will work directly with affected employees to review opportunities for other positions within the organization.

It also is consolidating branches in Appleton, Brown Deer, Clear Lake, Darlington, Madison, Milwaukee, Minocqua, Onalaska, Stanley, Thiensville and Waukesha. Meanwhile, it will open a new Madison branch.

The bank said it was closing locations because of the growing use of digital banking, transaction trends and proximity to other Associated Bank locations.

“We continuously analyze and evolve our delivery model to ensure we are matching the preferences of our customers and their banking patterns,” David Stein, executive vice president and head of consumer and business banking, said in a release.