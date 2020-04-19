At 99, Chiappetta Shoes finds new way to serve customers but fears longer shutdown

Prior to the pandemic, Chiappetta had forecast an increase based on the expansion of services and new product lines.

While he realizes the significant health impact the coronavirus has had, Chiappetta said he believes it has become an even more devastating crisis for businesses.

“The Safe at Home was supposed to be for the healthcare system to get ready,” he said.

Chiappetta now believes this is becoming a political issue that is somehow going past its original intent.

“We have to live life like this? It creates a confusion. We can’t just hide at home. I’m worried as a society we can’t hide at home all day,” he said.

Meanwhile, Chiappetta Shoes is diversifying and re-inventing itself a bit.

“As a business, I’m reaching out to our customers,” Chiappetta said. “We can do what we need to do and take precautions.”

Earlier this month, Chiappetta Shoes had to lay off some of its sales staff in keeping with the Safer-at-Home order. However, some Chiappetta marketing employees began calling the store's long list of orthotic customers.