At nearly 104, Kenosha Chamber serves 700 plus members

Whenever I have a chance to speak to groups, I like to start off my remarks with “It’s a great day to be in Kenosha County!”
I said these words 12 years ago when I started serving in my position as the president of the Kenosha Area Chamber of Commerce, and I still say them now. Kenosha County is in a great place thanks to the efforts of Kenosha County, the City of Kenosha, and local government leaders; and economic development and community organizations.
The Chamber is proud to be one of these organizations. We are a nearly 104-year old business membership organization that serves over 700 business members in the greater Kenosha County area.
Our members include large businesses with many employees like Snap-on, Inc., Uline, and Aurora Health Care, to a large number of smaller, but equally important businesses with one to 15 employees.
The Chamber’s mission is to engage and connect our member businesses with the greater Kenosha County businesses community. We are concerned with keeping this greater business community robust and vibrant. We do this by welcoming new businesses into Kenosha County via grand openings and ribbon cuttings. Last year we facilitated more than 20 ribbons cuttings throughout the county.
The key word in our name is “Area.” We are the Kenosha AREA Chamber of Commerce and we provide services to businesses throughout the county and beyond. We especially support Chamber members. We promote a culture of doing business with Chamber members and encourage our residents to Buy Local.
Recently, we held our 29th annual Kenosha EXPO Health and Home Show. This event showcases Chamber members to the public and is one of the largest Business to Consumer events in the area.
Annually, we publish our Kenosha Area Local Business Guide. This publication lists the contact information for all of our member businesses. Many of our members choose to advertise in the Business Guide.
We also publish Chamber programs and services, information about how to start a business in Kenosha County, a listing of area resources, and a detailed Kenosha County map.
Our 2020-21 Kenosha Area Business Guide will be published in August 2020 and distributed to members and businesses throughout the county.
The Kenosha Area Chamber of Commerce Foundation is an educational foundation that awards scholarships to deserving, graduating Kenosha County High School seniors. Each year, in March and April, the Chamber receives 50-60 applications for scholarships.
Applicants must demonstrate a relationship with the Chamber, typically through a parent’s business or employer. Through a selection process and interview, winners receive $2,500 scholarships. The students are honored at the Chamber’s Annual Meeting in August of each year and at their individual school’s Award Ceremony. In 2019, the Chamber’s Foundation awarded five scholarships at $2,500 each.
The Chamber’s Scholarship Foundation is funded primarily through three funding activities. The Great Kenosha Raffle occurs in March at the annual Kenosha EXPO – Health and Home Show. The Foundation’s Scholarship Golf Classic tees up in June. Last, but not least, the Scholarship Charter Boat Fishing Outing hopes for shouts of “Fish On!” in August. These three events raise more than $15,000 in revenue for the Foundation’s Scholarship Fund.
The Chamber supports businesses through promotion (our Business Guide and Kenosha EXPO,) networking (our Business After Five and Business Before Nine,) and education (our Legislative Breakfasts and Lunch and Learn events.) We help businesses grow and prosper.
The Kenosha Area Chamber of Commerce looks forward to our next 100 years of “Making it a Great Day to be in Kenosha County!”
Lou Molitor is president/CEO of the Kenosha Area Chamber of Commerce.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.