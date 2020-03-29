At nearly 104, Kenosha Chamber serves 700 plus members

Whenever I have a chance to speak to groups, I like to start off my remarks with “It’s a great day to be in Kenosha County!”

I said these words 12 years ago when I started serving in my position as the president of the Kenosha Area Chamber of Commerce, and I still say them now. Kenosha County is in a great place thanks to the efforts of Kenosha County, the City of Kenosha, and local government leaders; and economic development and community organizations.

The Chamber is proud to be one of these organizations. We are a nearly 104-year old business membership organization that serves over 700 business members in the greater Kenosha County area.

Our members include large businesses with many employees like Snap-on, Inc., Uline, and Aurora Health Care, to a large number of smaller, but equally important businesses with one to 15 employees.

The Chamber’s mission is to engage and connect our member businesses with the greater Kenosha County businesses community. We are concerned with keeping this greater business community robust and vibrant. We do this by welcoming new businesses into Kenosha County via grand openings and ribbon cuttings. Last year we facilitated more than 20 ribbons cuttings throughout the county.