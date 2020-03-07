Axe Sighted on target to open ax-throwing venture in Kansasville

KANSASVILLE — Racine County is getting what is believed to be its first ax-throwing business.
Brad Londre of Kansasville and his wife Tina were looking to bring something different to the county. They were on a motorcycle trip with some friends last summer in Illinois and visited an outdoor ax-throwing venue at a bar.
They had fun and started talking about opening their own ax-throwing business when they got back home to Kansasville.
The couple knows owner Keith Mann of Dead Mann’s Saloon, 3518 S. Beaumont Ave. (Highway 75) in Kansasville. Londre texted Mann, who said he had already been having similar ideas.
Dead Mann’s Saloon will be the first bar Londre’s business, Axe Sighted, will be leasing space from.
Come May or June, Londre may look into leasing space from other bars. But Londre’s goal is not to have people focus most of their attention on the ax throwing.
“When we started this we had no interest in running a bar or restaurant or anything like that, so that’s why we took the outdoor approach,” Londre said. This way the couple would not have to deal with the added stress of running a bar, he said. Any food services will be up to the bar as well.
Mobile business
Axe Sighted will have a mobile trailer with two lanes for ax throwing inside it. This will allow Axe Sighted to rent out that space for private parties and allow for travel, maybe moving the business to Kenosha. There is also the possibility of traveling to fairs and festivals, Londre said.
The couple also plans to build a structure outside Dead Mann’s that would house some additional lanes. However, it is not planned to be permanent and will most likely be taken down in November, Londre said.
The couple anticipates the build will only take a few days. April 16 is scheduled to be the grand opening.
There will be leagues on Tuesday nights starting April 21 and Sunday nights starting April 26.
“Our main focus was more or less to do and bring something fun to southeast Wisconsin,” Londre said. “It’s something that 95% of your people have probably never done before. They see it and they think, ‘Well that looks like fun.’”
Entrepreneurial spirit
The couple is no stranger to running things themselves. The Londres, who also work full-time in other industries, teach shooting lessons and concealed-carry classes. They used to own a motorcycle clothing company as well.
However, Axe Sighted will be their first business to have part-time employees; they are planning on hiring two once the business is up and running.
The business has already generated a lot of attention on Facebook and via phone calls.
“This would be the first big adventure that I think is going to really take off,” Londre said.