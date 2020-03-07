Axe Sighted on target to open ax-throwing venture in Kansasville

KANSASVILLE — Racine County is getting what is believed to be its first ax-throwing business.

Brad Londre of Kansasville and his wife Tina were looking to bring something different to the county. They were on a motorcycle trip with some friends last summer in Illinois and visited an outdoor ax-throwing venue at a bar.

They had fun and started talking about opening their own ax-throwing business when they got back home to Kansasville.

The couple knows owner Keith Mann of Dead Mann’s Saloon, 3518 S. Beaumont Ave. (Highway 75) in Kansasville. Londre texted Mann, who said he had already been having similar ideas.

Dead Mann’s Saloon will be the first bar Londre’s business, Axe Sighted, will be leasing space from.

Come May or June, Londre may look into leasing space from other bars. But Londre’s goal is not to have people focus most of their attention on the ax throwing.

“When we started this we had no interest in running a bar or restaurant or anything like that, so that’s why we took the outdoor approach,” Londre said. This way the couple would not have to deal with the added stress of running a bar, he said. Any food services will be up to the bar as well.

Mobile business

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.