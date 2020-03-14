Azura Memory Care certified as a 'Great Place to Work'

Azura Memory Care, which has a location in Kenosha, has been certified as a Great Place to Work by the Great Place to Work Institute.

The certification process considered nearly 300 employee surveys from across Azura Memory Care’s 12 locations and support center office.

Great Place to Work, an independent research and consulting firm, evaluated more than 60 elements of team members’ experience on the job.

These included employee pride in the organization’s community impact, belief that their work makes a difference, and feeling their work has special meaning.

Rankings are based on employees’ experiences.

“We are proud of the work we are doing at Azura Memory Care and of our team members who coordinate and provide exceptional care to those we serve and the strong culture we have created in the process,” said Josh McClellan, founder and CEO of Azura Memory Care.

