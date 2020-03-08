Azura Memory Care honors Cooks with award

The award is part of Azura’s Core Value Recognition Program, and 15 recipients were selected companywide based on nominations received from Azura team members, families and the local community.

“We are proud of our team member for her exceptional care and the compassion she shows to those we serve and their families daily,” said Kate Stephan-Cothell, director of community relations for Azura Memory Care of Kenosha. “We are honored to have Ruthie as part of our team. She is truly exceptional.”