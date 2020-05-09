Banks locally, statewide step up to help businesses obtain $8.3 billion in PPP

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Kenosha County banks, and those across Wisconsin, stepped up last month to help 43,400 of the state’s small businesses obtain more than $8.3 billion in federal Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program funds.

Quick action by banks pushed Wisconsin to near the top in processing loan requests, according to Rose Oswald Poels, president and chief executive officer of the Wisconsin Bankers Association.

“We’re proud to say that Wisconsin was 14th in the country in terms of appropriations. The banks were proactive right away. There was only $349 billion available for the first round of the program, Poels said.

Financial institutions throughout Kenosha County and southeastern Wisconsin had to process applications that poured in quickly. They had two weeks to meet the April 16 deadline for the first phase of the program.

The Paycheck Protection Program is one of several components of the multi-phased CARES Act that established stimulus payments for individuals and funds to help companies. Under PPP, recipients receive a loan that provides for their payroll cost and other financial obligations. At least 75% of the loan proceeds must be used for payroll costs, including sales, commissions and employee benefits.