Beef Jerky Experience comes to Premium Outlets

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Beef Jerky Experience, a national chain that sells a wide variety of exotic game jerky, is now in the Pleasant Prairie Premium Outlets with a grand opening ceremony set for August on a date to be determined.

The Pleasant Prairie store is the fourth the franchise operation that Kevin McCoy co-owns with his wife Amy McDonnell and his father-in-law, Vince McDonnell, a longtime regional grocer.

McCoy said the store, the first in Wisconsin, opened on July 1, but a grand opening was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It is located at 11211 120th Ave, Suite 74, Pleasant Prairie.

The franchise owners currently operate three other stores. Two are in North Carolina, and another in Michigan City, Indiana.

Beef Jerky Experience specializes in more than 100 varieties of jerky including exotic meats like kangaroo, alligator, venison, and elk, as well as specialty flavors such as prime rib, Cajun BBQ, and biltong, a dried form of mixed meats.

McCoy said it also carries gourmet snacks, candy, jellies, sauces, rubs and pickled vegetables.

He said he always loved jerky. He visited a Beef Jerky Experience store while growing up in northeast Tennessee.