Best Bargains opens second grocery location in Burlington

BURLINGTON — Burlington has a new grocery store, with discount grocer Best Bargains opening a second location in the Pinecrest Shopping Center, 210 S. Pine St.

Best Bargains II is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. It accepts cash, debit cards and credit cards.

The Pinecrest Shopping Center outlet was originally scheduled to open earlier this year, but ran into delays.

“Things didn’t go as originally planned,” said store owner Doug Helnore. “I am happy to say that the Burlington location is up and running, and all because of the numerous people who have helped to accomplish this.”

Helnore said he began working at Best Bargains in 1992, rising through the ranks to where he is today. During his time working, he said he realized the potential the grocer had to provide produce and goods at discounted rates.

“Since the bulk of our business is buying and selling cross country, my idea was to also pass these deals on to local customers,” Helnore said.

The new store offers a smaller inventory than the original Best Bargains, still open at 6515 352nd Ave. in the Town of Wheatland, both in the grocery and liquor sides of the store, but Helnore said there was a healthy variety, with “something for everyone.”

Seniors and veterans can enjoy 10% off on Wednesday and Thursday respectively.

Helnore invited the public to shop at the store, make requests, or contact them through their director of marketing and social media at mysti.haager@bestbargainsinc.com or at 262-721-7105.

The wholesale food service distributor, master redistributor and cash-and-carry retailer since 1972 was founded by Tony Marino, who sold the company to Helnore in 2019. From its humble roots as a small, bargain-oriented start-up Main Street grocery in New Munster, Best Bargains today ranks as one of the Midwest’s fastest-growing wholesale distributors and grocers on the strength of its foundational deep discount, value oriented business model.

The company marked its 50th anniversary in June.