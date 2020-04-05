Biz briefs for Sunday April 5
View Comments

Biz briefs for Sunday April 5

{{featured_button_text}}

Croeker joins Liftpro

Liftpro aerials in Kenosha has announced the hiring of Robert Croeker as part of its sales staff.

Croeker was an employee of the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department for 27 years and recently retired.

“With Robert’s knowledge of the area and work ethic, he will be a great addition to our sales staff,” said Tyler Nehls, Liftpro owner.

Croeker will be responsible for Kenosha, Racine and Walworth counties and can be reached at 262-496-5813.

Liftpro has over 500 scissors, booms and forklifts for sale and rental.

Croeker.jpg

Croeker
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics