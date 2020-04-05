Biz briefs for Sunday April 5

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Croeker joins Liftpro

Liftpro aerials in Kenosha has announced the hiring of Robert Croeker as part of its sales staff.

Croeker was an employee of the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department for 27 years and recently retired.

“With Robert’s knowledge of the area and work ethic, he will be a great addition to our sales staff,” said Tyler Nehls, Liftpro owner.

Croeker will be responsible for Kenosha, Racine and Walworth counties and can be reached at 262-496-5813.

Liftpro has over 500 scissors, booms and forklifts for sale and rental.

