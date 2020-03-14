Burlington Coat Factory reopens at former Toys R Us location

RACINE — Moving adjacent to its former home at Regency Mall, Burlington, formerly known as Burlington Coat Factory, has now reopened its doors at its new location at the former Toys R Us.
To celebrate the store’s move, Burlington held a grand opening event and ribbon-cutting at its new location, 2433 S. Green Bay Road, which housed Toys R Us for many years. Toys R Us closed its doors in 2018.
In August, Innovation Construction Solutions Inc. began renovating the former Toys R Us building for Burlington’s arrival.
“We’re excited to provide a new shopping experience for our customers,” said Tony Cline, Burlington’s store manager.
Despite moving less than a quarter mile from its previous location, Cline said that no items from the Regency Mall store were moved to the new store. Instead, all new items were brought in to stock the shelves of the new location.
The new store is a one-floor open layout, whereas the Regency Mall store was a two-story setup.
On Saturday, the store was full of customers curious to take a glimpse at the new Burlington store.
The store offered a family day, replete with free popcorn and tote bags, balloon animals and a DJ. There were also raffles held throughout the day for gift card giveaways.
Cline said that with the move, the store was able to hire approximately 20 additional employees. “We are happy to contribute to the Racine Community,” Cline said.
Move from Regency
After being located inside Regency Mall, 5538 Durand Ave., for a number of years, the previous Burlington location closed its doors on Feb. 21.
Burlington joins a growing list of stores that have left Regency Mall over the last three years, including Charlotte Russe, Lane Bryant, Boston Store, American Eagle, Things Remembered, Payless ShoeSource, The Limited and H.H. Gregg Appliances.
The company operates more than 720 stores in 45 states and Puerto Rico, according to the Burlington Coat Factory Warehouse Corporation, Burlington’s parent company.