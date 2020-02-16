Business briefs

New downtown eatery nears debut

Downtown restaurateur Jerry Nelson is putting the finishing touches on the Down Town ‘R Saloon, his newest eatery he plans to open on St. Patrick’s Day.

He is taking over the former 8,000-square-foot Mike’s Chicken and Donuts at 701-707 56th St.

Nelson’s newest dining venture will feature a somewhat iconic look he hopes will become a destination much like two others within his restaurant stable — Kaiser’s Pizza & Pub, 510 57 St., and the Blue Collar Tavern, 2627 63rd St.

The 30-year veteran of the restaurant business said while he hasn’t decided on which decor he will select for the new restaurant, he’s leaning toward western.

He said it will be designed somewhat like a western-style saloon, with different dining bar areas, including a patio dining area.

Nelson said he had been considering opening a new downtown restaurant for the past four to five months. When the opportunity came to move into the 56th Street building, he decided to move on it.

Ribbon-cutting set at Mending Minds

A ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house will take place Feb. 26 for a new downtown Kenosha business.