Business briefs

New downtown eatery nears debut
Downtown restaurateur Jerry Nelson is putting the finishing touches on the Down Town ‘R Saloon, his newest eatery he plans to open on St. Patrick’s Day.
He is taking over the former 8,000-square-foot Mike’s Chicken and Donuts at 701-707 56th St.
Nelson’s newest dining venture will feature a somewhat iconic look he hopes will become a destination much like two others within his restaurant stable — Kaiser’s Pizza & Pub, 510 57 St., and the Blue Collar Tavern, 2627 63rd St.
The 30-year veteran of the restaurant business said while he hasn’t decided on which decor he will select for the new restaurant, he’s leaning toward western.
He said it will be designed somewhat like a western-style saloon, with different dining bar areas, including a patio dining area.
Nelson said he had been considering opening a new downtown restaurant for the past four to five months. When the opportunity came to move into the 56th Street building, he decided to move on it.
Ribbon-cutting set at Mending Minds
A ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house will take place Feb. 26 for a new downtown Kenosha business.
Mending Minds Behavioral Health Services will open a drop-in respite office and group space at 1100 55th St.
The ribbon-cutting ceremony begins at 10 a.m., with an open house 10 a.m. to noon and 6 to 8 p.m.
Mending Minds Behavioral Health Services has a focus on encouraging and empowering individuals through education on wellness and recovery.
It contracts with Comprehensive Community Services and Children’s Long-Term Support waiver children and adults who are diagnosed with mental health, addictions and learning disabilities.
It provides respite, skill development, the teaching of daily and independent living skills, parent mentoring, counseling, de-escalation support, and more.
It’s motto: “To walk beside you on your path of recovery,” with a goal to help each person achieve individual success.
Free IT career training set Thursday
A free information session about Cisco and Microsoft certification training is set for 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at the Kenosha County Job Center, 8600 Sheridan Road.
The IT Career Lab is open to those with a strong interested in securing a job in information technology, ages 19 to 59, who is receiving SNAP or Foodshare.
Candidates will go through a screening process to evaluate their dedication to the program and capabilities to complete the course.
A counselor will be assigned to each participant to help with all aspects of their lives and the course.
There will be 10 weeks of classroom time as well as homework.
There is no charge to the participants.
For more information, go to www.itcareerlab.org.
SureStaff opening branch in Kenosha
SureStaff, a light industrial staffing agency, has announced the opening of a branch in Kenosha at 7617 Sheridan Road.
The company is pursuing staff for manufacturing, warehouse and fulfillment clients.
SureStaff offers seasonal, temporary, temp-to-hire, direct-hire and skilled staffing. It provides direct deposit, overtime opportunities and transportation to a job site.
Established in 1998, SureStaff has grown to 19 locations in Illinois and is expanding to Wisconsin and Indiana.
For more information, contact the Kenosha SureStaff office at 262-435-3000 or at www.sure-staff.com.