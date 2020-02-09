Business briefs

Entrepreneurial training program starts Monday
SOMERS — An entrepreneurial training program begins Monday at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, 900 Wood Road.
It is an intensive, nine-week process to help qualified applicants wanting to start a business or grow an existing business, and who want to write a high-quality business plan suitable for presentation to a bank.
Classes meet 6 to 9 p.m. Mondays through April 6 in Room D127 of Molinaro Hall at Parkside.
Program features include:
Face-to-face classes.
Individual business planning consulting outside of class time.
Networking with other entrepreneurs.
Bank-ready business plan upon completion.
The cost is $250.
For more information call 262-595-3362 or visit https://wisconsinsbdc.org/centers/parkside/classes/.
Clark Dietz names new president/CEO
KENOSHA — As part of the planned leadership transition, Clark Dietz Inc. has elected Charles Craddock as president and CEO.
John I. Boldt, who previously held the title of CEO/chairman, will continue as chairman of the board.
Jerry Payonk was re-elected executive vice president. Wesley Christmas was re-elected to treasurer. Mustafa Emir was re-elected secretary.
Other members re-elected to the board include: Sean Widener, (vice president); Stacie Dovalovsky, (vice president); Jon Howaniec, (vice president); Tonia Westphal and Kevin Hetrick.
In addition, eight new shareholders have been elected: Mary Austin, Christopher J. Beyer, Devin Carlson, Patrick Delp, Scott Drabicki, Brandon Flunker, Adam Groves and Kate Kreienkamp.
Based in Kenosha, Clark Dietz is a consulting engineering firm providing services for transportation, civil, environmental, mechanical, electrical, and structural engineering with regional offices in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky and Wisconsin.
Small business startup class planned
A free, online class on starting a business is available through the Small Business Development Center.
The interactive helps people explore their business ideas and assess their entrepreneurial readiness as well as identifying strengths and weaknesses as a business owner.
The class includes downloadable worksheets, hands-on exercises, local entrepreneur stories and additional resources.
Participants will learn if they:
Have the right personality, skills and life situation to start and manage a business.
Have a realistic business idea that is well thought out.
Are financially ready to start a business.
To start the class, go to https://firststeps.sbdc.wisc.edu/.
For more information, email SBDC@uwp.edu.
Festival announces Red Kettle results
Shoppers at Festival Foods’ 33 stores throughout Wisconsin gave more than $431,000 to the Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign in 2019.
Of the total, $389,000 in cash was dropped in the traditional red kettles and $42,000 was added to shoppers’ grocery totals at Festival Foods checkouts.
Festival operates two stores in Kenosha County: 6000 31st St. in Somers and 3207 80th St., Kenosha.
One hundred percent of donations added at the checkout and at the Red Kettles are passed along to the Salvation Army.
In addition to promoting Red Kettles in stores, Festival Foods encourages associates to take bell-ringing shifts; associates rang bells in stores companywide Dec. 13.