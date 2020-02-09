Business briefs

Have the right personality, skills and life situation to start and manage a business.

Have a realistic business idea that is well thought out.

Are financially ready to start a business.

To start the class, go to https://firststeps.sbdc.wisc.edu/.

For more information, email SBDC@uwp.edu.

Festival announces Red Kettle results

Shoppers at Festival Foods’ 33 stores throughout Wisconsin gave more than $431,000 to the Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign in 2019.

Of the total, $389,000 in cash was dropped in the traditional red kettles and $42,000 was added to shoppers’ grocery totals at Festival Foods checkouts.

Festival operates two stores in Kenosha County: 6000 31st St. in Somers and 3207 80th St., Kenosha.

One hundred percent of donations added at the checkout and at the Red Kettles are passed along to the Salvation Army.

In addition to promoting Red Kettles in stores, Festival Foods encourages associates to take bell-ringing shifts; associates rang bells in stores companywide Dec. 13.

