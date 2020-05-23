Buying a home has changed, but it's still a seller's market

The COVID-19 pandemic has temporarily made open houses a thing of the past, to avoid prospective buyers walking through homes.
However, some sales professionals are using innovations to help buyers realize their dream of home ownership.
The changes have allowed buyers to view homes virtually on their computers, learn about features and make a personal visit only after they secured financing.
When they do visit, they must wear masks. The house is brightly lit and the doors to every closet, bedroom and cabinets are open. The idea is to look, but don’t touch.
“Buyers are vetting the house more than in the past,” said Mark Bourque, founder and owner of Berkshire Hathaway Epic Real Estate of Kenosha. “People who want to buy homes are just being more cautious.”
He added, “This is such a sellers’ market. If they are interested, buyers must move quickly. Some houses are selling within 72 hours after they are listed on the market. We want to make sure they are pre-qualified to buy a house.”
Low mortgage rates are helping to fuel the pent-up buying mood. A 30-year-fixed rate ranges from 3.25% to 3.37%, according to Bankrate.com
Home sales in Kenosha County dropped 7.3% as professionals sold 179 houses in April, 14 fewer than for the same month a year ago, according to the Wisconsin Realtors Association.
For the year, however, sales are up slightly over last year. The WRA reports that 616 houses have been sold in Kenosha County, 11 more the first four months of last year.
Nevertheless, the industry is optimistic for the summer, the peak months for home sales.
“Real estate is essential, so we are still showing and listing houses. We’re all working from home, but even though we were faced with a lot of uncertainties, us realtors are resilient,” said Mini Samuel, broker-owner of NextHome Signature Group, based in Bristol.
“We had to think of ways to still continue the real estate business while protecting our clients and their properties.”
Samuel said she has taken many precautions to ensure the safety of sellers and buyers. If the house is being shown by an agent, no one else is permitted at the same time.
In some cases, Samuel said, a seller will only show their house if there is a buyer.
And when they do visit a house, she said, “I ask my buyers to wear masks. I bring my spray bottle and I spray the door.”
Additionally, she has her buyers take off their shoes and put on disposable booties. She has a prominently displayed sign that reads: Boots off or Booties on. After all this may be your [NextHome].
The median price in Kenosha County rose to $219,000 in April, up $24,000 or 12.3% over the same month a year ago.
Year-to-date the median price statewide s risen by $17,050 to $197,050 for the same period last year, according to the WRA.
