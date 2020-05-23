Buying a home has changed, but it's still a seller's market

For the year, however, sales are up slightly over last year. The WRA reports that 616 houses have been sold in Kenosha County, 11 more the first four months of last year.

Nevertheless, the industry is optimistic for the summer, the peak months for home sales.

“Real estate is essential, so we are still showing and listing houses. We’re all working from home, but even though we were faced with a lot of uncertainties, us realtors are resilient,” said Mini Samuel, broker-owner of NextHome Signature Group, based in Bristol.

“We had to think of ways to still continue the real estate business while protecting our clients and their properties.”

Samuel said she has taken many precautions to ensure the safety of sellers and buyers. If the house is being shown by an agent, no one else is permitted at the same time.

In some cases, Samuel said, a seller will only show their house if there is a buyer.

And when they do visit a house, she said, “I ask my buyers to wear masks. I bring my spray bottle and I spray the door.”